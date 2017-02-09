“Waddling Walter Runs Away to the Wide, Wide World,” is the new collaborative work of Donna Flaska and Carol Margosein. Flaska is a former business owner who has retired and is enjoying creative endeavors and time with her fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Margosein is a retired teacher with thirty-five years of experience in elementary, junior high, and high school, as well as college, and is the grandmother of one school-age girl. Together, they have completed their new book “Waddling Walter Runs Away to the Wide, Wide World”: an adventure story for children and their adults to explore rudeness and its repercussions.

“Walter is an old, mean, and machismo goat,” the authors said of their main character when asked about the book. “[When] he assumes that he is no longer wanted, he runs away and has adventures in the woods, before he finds himself back in his loving home.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Flaska and Margosein’s wide, wide reaching tale is accompanied by vivid illustrations that show the goat’s journey from the safety of barnyard life, to the dark unknown of the woods.

One day, Walter overhears a conversation between his owner and a man who wants to buy him and take him away from his home. This forces him to reconsider all the times he has been mean to the other animals and people on the farm, and leads him to believe that his actions will make them eager to be rid of him.

This story takes children and the adults who read to them on a journey that teaches one can catch more bees with honey, and that there’s truly no place like home.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful children’s book can purchase“Waddling Walter Runs Away to the Wide, Wide World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

