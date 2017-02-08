RiskHedge.com’s goal is to eliminate feelings of being unsure and overwhelmed by becoming our readers’ primary source of reliable information that can help them manage their risks and live their lives.

The increased prevalence of fake news and partisan reporting, coupled with the dramatic rise in global uncertainty and risk, has left people starving for reliable sources of insightful news and analysis. The recent launch of RiskHedge.com – a new online source of risk-related content – will offer a combination of unique and carefully curated content with regular updates of articles, videos and reports. The content is currently split into five broad categories: Geopolitics, Finance, Terrorism & War, Politics and Society, and Economic Warfare.

RiskHedge.com focuses on helping readers to understand and prepare for geopolitical, financial and economic risks to better help them with decisions that can range from investments to travel.

“The internet is overflowing with information and with the lack of high-level analysis and the prevalence of perceived bipartisanship, it is becoming increasingly difficult to discern truth from hype and fake news,” said Senior Editor Jonathan Roth. “RiskHedge.com’s goal is to eliminate feelings of being unsure and overwhelmed by becoming our readers’ primary source of reliable information that can help them manage their risks and live their lives.”

RiskHedge.com contributors are industry leaders and trusted voices, renowned for their credibility, experience and readability such as Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Management, George Friedman of Geopolitical Futures, Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group and Louis Gave of Gavekal Research.

RiskHedge.com’s mission is to:



Be the premier destination for online, top-level, trustworthy analysis and commentary on all things risk-related;

Help people stay informed about, and prepare for, current and future risks;

Be trustworthy, independent, disciplined, expert, engaging, highly credible and calm; and,

Avoid scaremongering, click baiting and editorial bias.

“For anyone who has a voracious appetite for knowledge, and is weary of both the scaremongering and placation peddled by mainstream media outlets and politicians, then this site is for you,” said Roth “Our goal is not to scare readers. Instead RiskHedge.com will provide a balanced view of the growing risks around the world enabling readers to make informed, smart decisions about their life.”

RiskHedge.com offers a free weekly summary of its top articles, called This Week in Risk, which includes a brief description of each article and a link to the full content on the RiskHedge site which can be found at http://www.riskhedge.com.