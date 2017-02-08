We are excited about the addition of GDSN capabilities into our medical device data management solutions, as it permits our customers to streamline their process and met requests they are receiving from global trading partners.

Reed Technology and Information Services Inc. (Reed Tech), a provider of data management solutions for the life sciences industry, and 1WorldSync, the world’s largest global content exchange network, have entered into a collaborative agreement to enable more robust product content capabilities for the medical device industry. This agreement will allow Reed Tech customers to access the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) and provide 1WorldSync customers with expanded options for managing their regulatory data.

“Since Reed Tech is a leader for Unique Device Identifier (UDI) regulatory filings to the FDA for medical device companies and 1WorldSync is the leading product information network, the collaboration between the two organizations makes sense,” stated Ethan Eisner, Vice President and Managing Director of Global Commercial Markets at Reed Tech. He continued, “We are excited about the addition of GDSN capabilities into our medical device data management solutions, as it permits our customers to streamline their process and meet requests they are receiving from global trading partners.”

“This collaboration will allow the medical device industry to receive expanded, customizable offerings to meet current and future challenges,” said Dan Wilkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at 1WorldSync. “Our agreement is beneficial to customers of both companies, enabling more robust product content support to meet the continually changing mandates and regulations in healthcare.”

Reed Tech and 1WorldSync will make more details available in coming weeks. The companies will be co-promoting at GS1 Connect in Las Vegas this June.

About Reed Tech

Reed Tech is the provider of best-in-class information-based solutions and services to meet the broad needs of the global Intellectual Property market as well as key regulatory needs of the Life Sciences industry. Our customers include the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, IP-driven companies, law firms, and a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. The corporate culture is driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a strong dedication to its customers, employees and community. Reed Tech has worked in the patent arena since 1970 and has electronically captured and prepared for publication well over half of all U.S. patents ever granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Reed Tech is a LexisNexis company.

For more information, please visit http://www.ReedTech.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional:

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

About 1WorldSync:

1WorldSync is the leading multi-enterprise product information network, helping more than 25,000 global brands and their trading partners in 60 countries – share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering them to make the right choices, purchases, health and lifestyle decisions. Through its solutions, technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.