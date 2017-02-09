Diplomat MFT Scheduled Reports File transfer professionals can decide how long target folders can be offline before notifying administrators of a problem.

Coviant Software releases Diplomat Managed File Transfer v7.1 expands file monitoring and automates report generation.

File monitoring can trigger file transfer jobs when a new file arrives in a watched folder. The new Diplomat MFT release enhances file monitoring with email notifications when watched folders are not visible on the network.

“Some of our customers were finding that transient network problems, routine system reboots and temporary network permission problems sometimes interfered with access to watched folders,” notes Pam Reid , CEO at Coviant Software. “Now, file transfer professionals can decide how long target folders can be offline before notifying administrators of a problem.”

Diplomat MFT 7.1 can schedule automatic report generation for improved operational and managerial oversight. Automated reports make it easier for people throughout the organization to keep up-to-date on the Managed File Transfer environment. Reports provide insight into historical job performance, application and data security, user activities and more.

“We are also keeping our commitment to bring more high-end features to our mid-tier customers by including more sophisticated file selection and naming parameters in Diplomat MFT Standard Edition,” says Pam Reid. Diplomat MFT Standard Edition v7.1 adds the ability to only process files that match specified date, sequence numbers and other parameters.

About Coviant Software

Coviant Software has been a trusted provider of secure file transfer and OpenPGP encryption solutions for over 10 years. Coviant Software delivers Managed File Transfer solutions to improve the productivity of file transfer administrators.