SEO Bootcamp is Coming to Oklahoma City

(PRWEB) February 09, 2017
Web Savvy Marketing today announced its next SEO training workshop will take place this May in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The SEO Bootcamp workshop is three full days of SEO education and training provided by SEO expert Rebecca Gill.
SEO Bootcamp is designed to reorient a website owner’s thinking about search engine optimization by moving them away from quick schemes or reliance on outside SEO consultants. The SEO training, co-working, and one-on-one coaching sessions are designed to teach students how to execute SEO best practices in a structured and methodical manner.
Workshop attendees will walk away with a complete SEO plan that utilizes a proven methodology for obtaining website traffic that converts into tangible ROI. The workshop’s schedule will cover the following SEO topics:
- Introduction to SEO
- Rebecca’s Recipe for SEO Success
- The Anatomy of a Search Engine Results Page (SERP)
- Keyword Research
- Researching Competition
- Growing Your Seed List of Keywords
- Using Google’s Keyword Planner and KW Finder
- Reviewing Search Volumes and Data
- Prioritizing Your Keywords
- Keyword Selection
- Site Mapping
- Search Intent
- Content Silos
- Content Audits
- Editorial Calendars
- SEO Plugins
- Content Optimization
- On-Page SEO
- Off-Page SEO
- Off-Page SEO Ranking Factors
- Social Media Usages
- Technical SEO
- XML Sitemaps
- 301 Redirects
- Google Analytics Dashboards and Templates
- Tracking SEO Performance
Prior SEO Bootcamp students have provided very positive feedback including:
Joe Skilton, a small business owner, says, “SEO Bootcamp has not disappointed. It’s like drinking from a fire hose. All of the information I’ve gotten has been incredibly valuable and worthwhile. And not just the nitty gritty on how to optimize your website, but also the overall process which has really helped clarify the good advice I’ve gotten from other sources but didn’t know how to quite put it together the right away.”
Sara Dunn, a WordPress consultant and marketer, says, “Buckle your seatbelt and get ready for drill sergeant Rebecca! It’s a ton of information but it’s really about doing SEO right. You’ll finally learn the things you need to know so you’re not making mistakes or using outdated information.“
To learn more about the May session of SEO Bootcamp, visit the website at https://www.seobootcamp.com.