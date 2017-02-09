SEO Bootcamp is Coming to Oklahoma City

SEO Bootcamp has not disappointed. It’s like drinking from a fire hose. All of the information I’ve gotten has been incredibility valuable and worth wild.

Web Savvy Marketing today announced its next SEO training workshop will take place this May in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The SEO Bootcamp workshop is three full days of SEO education and training provided by SEO expert Rebecca Gill.

SEO Bootcamp is designed to reorient a website owner’s thinking about search engine optimization by moving them away from quick schemes or reliance on outside SEO consultants. The SEO training, co-working, and one-on-one coaching sessions are designed to teach students how to execute SEO best practices in a structured and methodical manner.

Workshop attendees will walk away with a complete SEO plan that utilizes a proven methodology for obtaining website traffic that converts into tangible ROI. The workshop’s schedule will cover the following SEO topics:



Introduction to SEO

Rebecca’s Recipe for SEO Success

The Anatomy of a Search Engine Results Page (SERP)

Keyword Research

Researching Competition

Growing Your Seed List of Keywords

Using Google’s Keyword Planner and KW Finder

Reviewing Search Volumes and Data

Prioritizing Your Keywords

Keyword Selection

Site Mapping

Search Intent

Content Silos

Content Audits

Editorial Calendars

SEO Plugins

Content Optimization

On-Page SEO

Off-Page SEO

Off-Page SEO Ranking Factors

Social Media Usages

Technical SEO

XML Sitemaps

301 Redirects

Google Analytics Dashboards and Templates

Tracking SEO Performance

Prior SEO Bootcamp students have provided very positive feedback including:

Joe Skilton, a small business owner, says, “SEO Bootcamp has not disappointed. It’s like drinking from a fire hose. All of the information I’ve gotten has been incredibly valuable and worthwhile. And not just the nitty gritty on how to optimize your website, but also the overall process which has really helped clarify the good advice I’ve gotten from other sources but didn’t know how to quite put it together the right away.”

Sara Dunn, a WordPress consultant and marketer, says, “Buckle your seatbelt and get ready for drill sergeant Rebecca! It’s a ton of information but it’s really about doing SEO right. You’ll finally learn the things you need to know so you’re not making mistakes or using outdated information.“

To learn more about the May session of SEO Bootcamp, visit the website at https://www.seobootcamp.com.