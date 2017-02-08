I believe that Medstreaming and M2S are best positioned to actualize that goal in the cardiovascular space, so I am excited to join their efforts during this next phase of my career.

Medstreaming, a leading provider of innovative healthcare vascular, cardiovascular, and radiology workflow technology and registry software solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack L. Cronenwett, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Cronenwett will lead clinical affairs for both Medstreaming, and recently acquired M2S, Inc, as these companies jointly develop workflow integration services for registries.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Cronenwett bring his deep experience and creativity to our management team,” said Wael Elseaidy, Medsteaming’s Co-Founder and CEO. “He will have a key role in helping us fulfill our mission of improving clinical workflow and fully automating registry data submission. In addition, Dr. Cronenwett will assist the combined organization with management of our partnerships with academic researchers, industry partners, regulatory agencies, and provide clinical guidance for our company as we scale the operations.”

Dr. Cronenwett commented “I have had the opportunity to lead the Vascular Study Group of New England and the Society for Vascular Surgery Vascular Quality Initiative registries. In that capacity, I worked with M2S to develop their current Pathways system to support society-based registries. I recognize the critical importance of linking registries with information systems that capture data during the process of care, to provide immediate value to practitioners and avoid double data entry. I believe that Medstreaming and M2S are best positioned to actualize that goal in the cardiovascular space, so I am excited to join their efforts during this next phase of my career.”

In his new role, Dr. Cronenwett will also continue to serve as Professor of Surgery at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Professor of the Dartmouth Center for Health Care Policy and Clinical Research. He was Chair of the Section of Vascular Surgery at Dartmouth from 1984-2007. He received his B.S degree from the University of Michigan, his M.D. from Stanford University, did general surgery residency at the University of Michigan and vascular fellowship at the University of Tennessee. He is Past-President of the New England Society for Vascular Surgery, the Association of Program Directors in Vascular Surgery, and the Society for Vascular Surgery. He is Editor Emeritus of the Journal of Vascular Surgery and Rutherford’s Vascular Surgery Textbook, 7th and 8th Edition. From 2002-2014, he served as Medical Director of the Vascular Study Group of New England, a regional cooperative quality improvement project for hospitals in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI and VT. From 2011-2016, he has been the Medical Director of the Society for Vascular Surgery Patient Safety Organization, a consortium of 400 hospitals organized into 17 regional quality improvement groups that share clinical data to improve vascular healthcare. In 2016, Dr. Cronenwett received the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Society for Vascular Surgery.

About Medstreaming®

Many challenges confront the medical industry due to an extremely fragmented data management environment. To address this fragmentation, Medstreaming created a Specialty-Based Vascular, Cardiovascular, and Radiology health workflow application which functions as a high performance layer in the inpatient workflow, tightly integrated with electronic medical records (EMR). Using this clinical workflow expertise, Medstreaming has also developed the industry’s first “All in One” integrated platform application that runs as an outpatient EMR, image management & reporting, and practice management workflow solution. All Medstreaming solutions act as aggregators for structured and non-structured clinical data, which in turn creates powerful data service offerings for multi-purpose, web based, data mining and data analytics. Medstreaming is headquartered in Redmond, WA. For more information, visit http://www.medstreaming.com.

About M2S®

M2S provides technology and services to the healthcare industry to manage clinical information, reduce costs, and improve the quality of patient care. Our extensive experience in medical imaging, data management, and outcomes analysis has positioned us as the leader in providing cost-effective, innovative healthcare performance management solutions to our customers. Through our M2S PATHWAYS clinical data performance platform, we support multiple medical specialty societies and their members by providing comprehensive tools for clinical data management, clinical outcomes assessment, and research needs. This secure, cloud-based solution enables physicians, institutions, and researchers to collect, manage, analyze, and disseminate their clinical data to achieve optimal outcomes. For more information, see http://www.m2s.com

