Boulder SEO Marketing, a leading search engine optimization training and consulting agency, announced today that its founder and president will host a 4-hour long international and multilingual SEO workshop on Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 1:00 -5:00 pm local time in Amsterdam, Holland. The workshop is part of the GALA 2017 Amsterdam pre-conference program. Additional information and registration are available by visiting: http://www.boulderseomarketing.com/seo-training

“International search engine optimization presents an excellent opportunity for any translation and localization agency to support their clients as they endeavor to expand to new markets,” notes Chris Raulf, founder of Boulder SEO Marketing. He adds: “If not properly optimized for multilingual search, a newly localized website may never rank well for its target keywords and phrases on Google and other search engines. It will have little chance to compete against hundreds if not thousands of already established multilingual websites.”

Workshop attendees will be introduced to the five pillars of SEO methodology that has helped companies of all sizes and from around the world outrank their competition in Google searches. Attendees will also learn how to analyze and price projects, how to perform a search engine optimization audit, multilingual content and social media marketing best practices, and much more.

Article “International Search Engine Optimization Workshop in Amsterdam: Help Clients Reach Their Customers” shares additional information about the curriculum of the training and also introduces reachers to multilingual keyword research: http://www.gala-global.org/publications/international-search-engine-optimization-workshop-amsterdam

About Boulder SEO Marketing (http://www.boulderseomarketing.com)

With offices and training facilities in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, we take pride in offering 5-star rated in-person and online SEO training courses for all levels. Businesses worldwide rely on our digital marketing training and consulting needs. Our team of experts help small and medium sized businesses implement strategies that will improve a company’s visibility in search engine listings, increase web traffic from organic searches and boost sales.