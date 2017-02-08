LabRoots, the leading provider of interactive virtual events for tech innovators, engineers, and scientists from around the world is pleased to announce the 6th annual, two-day international, Laboratory Animal Science (LAS) virtual conference which will take place on February 8th and 9th, 2017. This premier, online-only conference focused on laboratory animal science.

This year’s Program Committee, led by Dr. Szczepan Baran, Global Head of Animal Welfare and Compliance Training at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and composed of over 20 world renowned experts, decided on the theme of this conference to be Advances and Challenges in Laboratory Animal Science in 2017 with the following tracks:



Breeding and management of transgenic large or unconventional animal species

Advances in daily evaluation and assessment of laboratory animals including automatization and video monitoring

Advances and challenges in surgery, anesthesia and euthanasia

Advances in environmental enrichment of new animal models

Education and training with concentration on continuous professional development

Non-commercial technical trade track addressing topics listed above

The LAS virtual conference will bring together scientists, students, veterinary technicians, veterinarians, technical support staff, IACUC administrators and committee members, as well as training and compliance personnel from around the world to learn about recent advances and challenges within laboratory animal science. This provides the rare opportunity to participate with such a diverse group of experts during this groundbreaking conference, which is absolutely free to all participants.

Aside from attending webinars with world-renown researchers and scientist receiving continuing Education Credits, conference participants will be able to ask questions of the speakers via live video, chat with peers, browse the virtual exhibit floor and peruse the virtual poster hall.

This is all set to kick off February 8; to learn more about this event, found out about the RACE Continuing Educational credits offered, or to watch live, click here.

