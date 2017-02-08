Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Launches Music Campaign

As the city’s official destination marketing organization, the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau promotes the city’s awesome assets to bring in visitors to stay in one of the 23 upscale and modern hotels. Along with numerous culinary experiences, chef-driven restaurants and one-of-kind shopping, Alpharetta offers visitors a variety of music and entertainment options. Through the campaign, the bureau will highlight the city’s music scene with a mailed brochure, splash page on its website, marketing and advertising placements, social media campaigns and public relations opportunities.

“We invite music and entertainment lovers from around the Southeast to come and savor the sounds of Alpharetta’s flourishing music scene,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As a shopping, dining and entertainment destination, the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to capture all of the experiences that can be had with a weekend visit to Alpharetta.”

On any given night, a restaurant in Alpharetta has a local musician serenading patrons as they indulge in fine or casual dining. After a delicious meal, a visitor may run into one of the annual events or festivals featuring music and entertainment happening in the streets of the charming downtown area. For a night on the town, visitors can enjoy a performance at one of the following music venues:

Chukkar Farm

Just a short drive from downtown Alpharetta, enjoy an incredible night of live music with the best performing songwriters in the country at one of the most scenic venues in Georgia on over 100 acres of rolling landscapes. Reserve a table under the pavilion or bring folding chairs and sit under the stars. Pack a picnic and beverages to enjoy during the show.

Matilda’s Under the Pines

Get in touch with Southern roots at this relaxed alfresco concert venue. It has grown to attract the best musicians from around the country. Bring along favorite eats and drinks to savor as bands play bluegrass, country and folk rock tunes in this fabulously funky setting.

The Velvet Note

This world-class jazz club brings together top-notch performers in an intimate living room setting. Google rated The Velvet Note as the “Best Jazz Club in all of Georgia.” The venue also earned top nods from Downbeat Magazine and Creative Loafing for “Best Jazz Venue” and “Best Jazz Night in Atlanta.”

Verizon Amphitheatre

Enjoy performances by today’s leading artists at this state-of-the-art, 12,000 capacity venue on 45 wooded acres in the heart of Alpharetta. It’s the exceptional setting, paired with big talent like the Eagles and Keith Urban, which earned this venue top honors from Insight Magazine as “Best Concert Venue” every year since 2008.

To further highlight Alpharetta’s music scene, the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving away a music weekend complete with a hotel stay and concert tickets. The prize package includes:



Two-night weekend stay at Comfort Inn Alpharetta in a king or double room

Two concerts tickets to a performance at either The Velvet Note or Matilda’s Under the Pines

$50 gift certificate to Whole Foods Avalon for concert picnic supplies

$100 gift certificate to Sage Woodfire Tavern

Two concert tickets to a performance at Verizon Amphitheatre

$50 gift certificate to Hop Alley Brew Pub for brunch on Sunday morning

$100 gas gift card to get here and back

For official rules and to enter, click here or visit http://www.awesomealpharetta.com. The contest runs through March 31, 2017.

