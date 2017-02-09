Cuebiq, a next-generation location intelligence company that helps businesses glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends, has closed on $3.5M in Round A funding. The round was led by Tribeca Angels, a network of financial professionals that finances and supports advancements in the finance and enterprise technology sectors, and ARC Angel Fund NYC, an early-stage investment group.

Cuebiq will use the financing to grow its publisher supply, as well as expand its product and sales teams, open new offices across the U.S. and enhance its predictive analytics and AI algorithms to advance its location intelligence platform.

“We are excited to see investment in Cuebiq, which will allow the company to expand its sales and marketing efforts and extend Cuebiq’s technology beyond the marketing world,” said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO of Cuebiq. “We give companies the ability to harness strategic, real-time location data to gain valuable intelligence on consumer behaviors and trends, and the funding will also help us quickly enhance capabilities within our platform.”

“We are excited to be investing in Cuebiq,” added John McEvoy, Tribeca Angels. “With the mobile revolution upon us, location data is quickly becoming an integral part of all marketing initiatives and will soon also be vital to verticals like retail, finance and transportation.”

“The location data industry is flourishing. Cuebiq stands apart from its competitors by tapping into a large pool of smartphone users, and thus offering its clients unparalleled data accuracy,” said Joe Rubin, ARC Angel Fund NYC.

Along with the new funding, Cuebiq has appointed former Microsoft President and COO Rick Belluzzo as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. Since 2015, Belluzzo has been a U.S. Venture Partner at Innogest SGR, a leading Italian venture firm. Belluzzo is a long-time technology industry veteran. In addition to serving as COO of Microsoft, he held top executive roles at Hewlett Packard and has been deeply involved in helping private technology companies grow to become global leaders.

“Cuebiq helps companies amplify their business intelligence capabilities by allowing them to harness the power of location,” said Belluzzo. “The company has had impressive momentum in this space, and I look forward to serving as Chairmen of the Board as Cuebiq continues its trajectory toward becoming a leading location data company.”

Cuebiq’s proprietary data methodology and enriched mobile user data enables marketers to leverage consumer’s mobile location data via its AudienceQ, VisitQ and InsightQ offerings. AudienceQ is a geo-behavioral audience segmentation and enrichment tool that provides marketers with anonymous enriched data from more than 160 partner apps to improve the user experience and advertising. VisitQ helps marketers to analyze the impact of their advertising campaigns on in-store visits and foot traffic patterns either post campaign or in real time. By maximizing these offerings, marketers get a clear, data-backed view of how effectively they are driving consumers to stores and achieving other campaign objectives. InsightQ gives marketers and partners outside the advertising industry a new way to inform their strategic business decisions.

About Cuebiq

Cuebiq is a next generation location intelligence company that allows businesses to glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends. Using its data intelligence platform, Cuebiq provides geo-behavioral insights and offline location analytics, geo-behavioral audiences for cross-platform ad targeting, and offline attribution analysis. Cuebiq is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Cuebiq is headquartered in New York with offices in Italy and China.