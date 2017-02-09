PMG Research assumes research infrastructure at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA Our partnership with PMG Research complements the service we provide as a multi-specialty clinic.

PMG Research, Inc. and McFarland Clinic announced today finalization of a Master Agreement that formalizes a clinical research partnership designed to increase access to and awareness of clinical research in the communities served by both organizations. PMG Research will be assuming the research infrastructure at the McFarland Clinic effective in March 2017 as part of its continued growth to bring a clinically integrated research model to pharma.

McFarland Clinic is central Iowa's largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic. The McFarland Clinic network of healthcare providers serves residents in 12 Iowa communities with additional communities served by physician outreach clinics. More than one million patient visits occur at McFarland Clinic annually, offered by more than 200 providers and 1,000 staff members. McFarland Clinic began operating a clinical research department in 2005. The organization saw an opportunity in a partnership with PMG Research to continue to grow and expand the program benefiting both patients and physicians.

Andrew Perry, CEO of McFarland Clinic, “Our partnership with PMG Research complements the service we provide as a multi-specialty clinic. Patients have the opportunity to benefit from therapies earlier than what might be available and with cost savings. In addition, clinical research advances educational opportunities for our physicians and encourages innovation.”

Through this collaboration patients will have increased access to clinical research in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The integration of clinical research into patient care delivers additional benefits and innovative solutions to the drug development process; both patients and healthcare providers will ultimately see lowered costs and faster time to market for potentially life-saving medications, vaccines, and medical devices.

Jennifer Byrne, CEO of PMG Research, “It is with great enthusiasm that we begin our endeavor with McFarland Clinic, whose vision is to be the trusted choice for enhancing the health and well-being of their communities. The commitment of the McFarland Clinic administration, staff, and providers to the care of their patients aligns solidly with our mission to bring clinical research to as many lives as possible. Through this partnership we look forward to further integrating clinical research as a care option within McFarland Clinic.”

About PMG Research, Inc.

PMG Research, Inc. is an integrated network of clinical research facilities with hub sites located in Champaign, IL; Ames, IA; Cary, Charlotte, Hickory, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Salisbury, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem, NC; Charleston, SC; and Bristol and Knoxville, TN. PMG has conducted over 7,700 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs since 1979. We have extensive experience conducting all phases of trials across a comprehensive list of conditions. Our mission is to bring clinical research to as many lives as possible while delivering unparalleled service and exceptional value to our clinical trial partners and stakeholders. To learn more, visit http://www.pmg-research.com.

About McFarland Clinic

McFarland Clinic is Iowa's largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic. A total of 228 McFarland Clinic healthcare providers and 1,000 staff members serve residents in 12 Iowa communities with additional communities served by physician outreach clinics. McFarland Clinic provides easy and convenient access to care with the ability to schedule appointments online with primary care providers at Schedule.McFarlandClinic.com. Patients of McFarland Clinic also benefit from a patient portal, MyChart, to access medical records and communicate electronically with the doctor’s office. For more information or to contact McFarland Clinic, go to McFarlandClinic.com.