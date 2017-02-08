“We discovered that the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP and Copley’s experience can help us greatly"

Firecom, New York City’s largest fire alarm company specializing in engineering, quality control, research and development, and training has selected The Copley Consulting Group to facilitate and deploy Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine)™ solution. Anticipating a significant growth trajectory in new construction, retrofitting buildings, tenant work, and servicing fire alarms, Firecom will now be better able to manage future financial reporting, engineering controls, and customer services for its fire system clients and end-users.

“We were looking for a system that can better centralize our business and operational processes across all divisions,” stated Jeff Cohen, Vice President of Finance at Firecom. “We discovered that the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP and Copley’s experience can help us greatly reduce the large effort of maintaining data in our finance, manufacturing, and service areas as well as streamline efficiencies to allow for revenue growth.”

The Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution will provide a more efficient flow of information and advanced communication capabilities to support the dynamic growth and complexity of Firecom’s operations and processes. The fully integrated enterprise solution implemented by The Copley Consulting Group will deliver the needed functionality to advance requirements into the future.

“We are pleased that Firecom, a company known for innovation and quality saw the same traits in what we deliver with the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution – making it an excellent match for our companies. We expect that through the collective efforts of Copley and Firecom we will successfully implement Infor’s world-class business solution and support Firecom’s continued growth and efficiency objectives.”

The Copley Consulting Group will provide the installation, training, education, and implementation consulting to facilitate the deployment of the acquired business applications.

About Firecom, Inc.

Technology protecting life. Firecom, Inc, services over 800 high-rise buildings and is New York City’s largest fire alarm company and one of only five US companies to manufacture its own fire life safety systems for high rise buildings. From the late 1960’s until today, Firecom specializes in outfitting large buildings in four distinct areas; new construction, retrofit, tenant work, and service. Firecom systems are custom engineered for each application ensuring specificity to local codes and the unique needs of its clients. http://www.firecominc.com

About Copley Consulting Group

For over 25 years The Copley Consulting Group has delivered enterprise solution success to hundreds of companies, ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to start-up operations. As a Gold Channel Partner with ERP and Cloud market leader Infor, Copley implements world class solutions in the areas of ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence and Enterprise Asset Management. Offering extensive professional services as an integral component of our solution deployment, Copley provides training, education and technical services melded with a focus on Best Practices. http://www.copleycg.com

