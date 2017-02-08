A' Home Appliances Design Award

A' International Home Appliances Design Awards is annually organized by A' Design Award and Competition in order to select and honor best designs imagined and produced by Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Appliances Manufacturers and Appliance Brands worldwide.

The A' International Home Appliances Design Awards is a two step competition accepting works and concepts developed within the last 10 years. First step is to register and submit the project at A' Design Award web site . All submissions are receiving a preliminary score which allows designers to proceed with a second step of project nomination.

Deadline for entries to 7th International Home Appliances Design Awards is on February 28, 2017. Results of the competition will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Laureates of the A' Home Appliances Design Awards 2017 will be granted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the 7th Edition of the International Appliance Awards. In addition, awarded designers will be entitled to the Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Home Appliances Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy and a Personal Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night.

Furthermore, winners of the Appliances Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews together with an inclusive press kit that will be prepared for every project that contains the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other successful designs projects.

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to honor the best designs from across the globe. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices hence the ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior works that benefit society and create sustainable products . To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com