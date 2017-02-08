Everest Ice and Water Systems Partners with Mercury Corporation

Everest Ice and Water Systems vending machines feature patented technology and expert manufacturing. By combining our expertise ... with Everest’s patented VersaVend technology, we know that Everest will be able to offer the most advanced and highest quality ice vending machines...

Everest Ice and Water Systems, a leading ice vending machine manufacturer, has partnered with New York-based Mercury Corporation, continuing Everest’s proud tradition of manufacturing their ice vending machines in the USA. Mercury has over 90 years of experience in manufacturing various types of technologies, including bank ATM’s, vending kiosks, military, aerospace and energy solutions, making them a perfect partner for Everest’s automated ice and water vending machines.

Everest is now the only ice vending manufacturer in the industry to build its machines in an ISO9001 Certified Manufacturing facility. Utilizing Total Quality Management (TQM) Standards as well as ISO 9001 Continuous Improvement protocols with the latest tools and technology, Mercury is able to support the high-end production and tight tolerances that Everest requires.

“We’ve looked at several manufacturing options,” said Ben Gaskill, National Sales Director at Everest Ice and Water Systems. “Our goal was to find a partner that could accommodate our company’s significant growth numbers year after year. Mercury was the only manufacturer we found with the expertise and experience that satisfied both our growth rate projections and manufacturing quality standards.”

In its over 90 years of experience, Mercury has worked with such giants as Kodak and IBM, which has helped them to develop expertise in multiple areas of manufacturing. By partnering with Mercury, Everest now has the capability to produce 20, 50 or 100+ units simultaneously, placing Everest even further ahead of all other Ice Vending Manufacturers.

“We are so pleased to join forces with Everest,” said Pete Hannan, Vice President at Mercury Corporation. “Like Everest, we take pride in creating the best products possible for our customers. By combining our expertise in integrated electronic kiosks and cooling systems with Everest’s patented VersaVend technology, we know that Everest will be able to offer the most advanced and highest quality ice vending machines on the market today.”

About Everest: Everest Ice and Water System’s technology has been disrupting the ice production and distribution industry since the late 2000s. Everest stands out from the crowd with their patented VersaVend technology, a revolutionary rotating barrel that collects, agitates and dispenses ice in one single step, eliminating the need for complicated agitators and auger systems used by the rest of the ice vending industry.

About Mercury: Since 1920, Mercury Corporation has become a leader in the Contract Manufacturing world. Whether it's the fabrication of a simple metal cabinet, or a complex, highly engineered business product requiring assembly of plastic, metal, and electronic components, they do it all.