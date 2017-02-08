Brian T. Metzger, Partner at New York Life El Paso, TX

Brian Metzger, a Partner at New York Life’s El Paso, TX General Office has received the Partner of the Year award for his fourth consecutive year. In addition to earning this prestigious award for his ability to manage and develop his team of financial professionals, he achieved status as a General Securities Principal by completing the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s rigorous Series 24 exam.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Metzger has achieved Partner of the Year at the New York Life El Paso General Office. “We are thrilled at Brian’s continued success and perseverance in developing a team of financial professionals who work to protect the financial well being of families in the El Paso and Las Cruces communities,” said Steve Nagy, Managing Partner. “Brian has demonstrated year after year commitment to excellence and growth.”

The Series 24 exam qualifies a registered individual to supervise or manage branch activities such as corporate securities, REITs, variable contracts, and venture capital; a general principal may also approve advertising and sales literature, including communications regarding municipal securities. The exam covers topics such as supervision of investment banking, trading, customer accounts, and the primary/secondary markets.

Mr. Metzger has been with New York Life since 2008, and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in El Paso, TX. Mr. Metzger has lived in El Paso, TX for over 12 years and is proud to call El Paso home. He is happily married to his wife of 17 years Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, and together they have 3 children.

