SBS Group Prepares for New Year at Annual “Kickoff” Meeting

SBS Group, an industry leading information technology and consulting company, will hold their annual “Kickoff” meeting on February 10, 2017 at the Sheraton Edison Hotel Raritan Center in Edison, NJ. Over 100 employees will travel from across the country to convene at the hotel.

“Kickoff” is an annual meeting convened for the purpose of performance review and yearly planning. SBS Group employees will have an opportunity to discuss the activity of the past year and learn about the plan for the year ahead. The event starts the night before, February 9, with an awards banquet where leading performers are recognized through various awards. The next day, February 10, is an all-day event that consists of breakfast, lunch and multiple sessions including business unit presentations, a HR and training overview, and breakout team meetings. This year’s “Kickoff” event will be focused on the opportunity for SBS Group to grow through ingenuity. Each employee will be encouraged to think creatively in order to deliver the best results to SBS Group’s expanding client base.

“With so many remote employees, it’s important to develop a sense of community and to share common best practices,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “Our Kickoff Event gives us the opportunity to do just that.”

In November, Microsoft officially released their new, revolutionary business solution: Microsoft Dynamics 365. At Kickoff, SBS employees will learn about the solution as well as how this new announcement changes the industry for Microsoft Dynamics Partners. SBS Group is committed and prepared to evolve to the future market and bring the best solutions to its clients as well as electronic purchasing through SBS Group’s Cloud Marketplace, shop.sbsgroupusa.com.

