Intalere Releases Inflationary Update for Healthcare Supplies

Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, recently released its updated Inflationary Indices to members for the first half of 2017, featuring company and industry projections for inflation rates across contract portfolio categories.

“Market dynamics regarding pricing issues play a major role in planning cost reduction initiatives for our members,” said Tom Wessling, Intalere’s vice president of contracting operations. “These projections offer decision support and assist in the planning process.”

The Intalere Inflationary Indices is published biannually with updates to reflect any market trends or changes. The projections represent industry inflationary performance, actual pricing through Intalere contracts and programs, and the expected impact of upcoming contract bids.

The report covers categories including diagnostic imaging, environmental services, executive resources, foodservice, laboratory, medical supplies, office solutions, pharmacy, plant engineering and surgical supplies.

Total Projected Pharmacy expense is expected to rise in the area of 10 percent owing to price inflation, utilization and mix of products.

In the area of diagnostic imaging, X-ray developing chemicals, film and related products could see increases of 50 percent or more because of the expiration of consolidated appropriations act funding, resulting in the end of reimbursement for analog produced film which used chemistry and film.

In the information services portfolio, telecommunications (voice and data) and wireless communication should see slight declines based on continued market competition and consolidation.

In foodservice, orange juice pricing will be volatile due to “greening” disease affecting Florida and other production areas.

According to Wessling, although market forces can sometimes cause unforeseen fluctuations, longstanding relationships and established contracts with suppliers provide Intalere members some stability in pricing through price protection controls and pricing being locked in for a majority of contracts.

