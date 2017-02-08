Former Microsoft Cloud Sales Executive Heads up Beezy Germany

Beezy Inc., the premier enterprise collaboration solution for Office 365 and SharePoint, has appointed Jacob-Jan Walburg to lead Sales & Business Development for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), reporting to Ritse Klink, COO and co-founder of Beezy.



Jacob-Jan, “JJ”, will play a crucial role in expanding one of Beezy’s key markets. His role will include the development of go-to-market strategies with Microsoft Germany, as well as continuing to build the world-class partner channel in the DACH region to help scale the company. Jacob-Jan brings over 20 years of Microsoft experience to Beezy and is a highly accomplished business development executive with a strong track record of success in cloud sales and sales leadership with global account teams.

Jacob-Jan commented that “Beezy have made it their corporate mission to drive rapid adoption and consumption of Microsoft's cloud and SharePoint services through their commitment to transform workplaces into Intelligent Workplaces that people love. It was this commitment to innovation that compelled me to join Beezy. It is a tremendous opportunity for me to help German customers get the most out of their Office 365 social and SharePoint capabilities.”

“We are incredibly excited to have JJ complementing our sales organization. Beezy is experiencing unprecedented traction in Germany." said Ritse Klink, COO of Beezy. "The expansion of our team further strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our customers," continued Ritse. “JJ's comprehensive understanding of both Microsoft and the collaboration industry will greatly benefit Beezy, our partnership with Microsoft, and our mutual clients.”

"With multinational customers like BASF, ZF Friedrichshafen and Daimler TSS, Germany is a very important market for Beezy. With the recent launch of Office 365 Germany in the Microsoft German Cloud, we are committed to help customers fill the missing Enterprise Social Network gap in the German Cloud, providing them with a complete enterprise collaboration and communication solution for SharePoint.



With strong sales and partnership growth in the US and Europe, Beezy will continue to extend its sales and marketing capability over the next year with several additional key hires.





About Beezy



Beezy is the premier enterprise collaboration solution for Office 365 and SharePoint, extending and improving the feature set for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. We are on a mission to transform the way people work and to help employees be more connected, innovative, and happy.



Beezy is used across various industries and at a global scale by some of the world’s largest organizations, such as Vodafone, Bank of England, ZF Friedrichshafen and the US Treasury. Beezy is a privately held software company headquartered in Silicon Valley.



Learn more at http://www.beezy.net or @FollowBeezy on Twitter