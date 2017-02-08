FilmTrack Elevates Gary Davis to Executive Vice-President, Operations

“He’s a natural leader who’s driven by the best interests of our clients. His operational acumen has allowed FilmTrack to scale across the enterprise.” Jason Kassin, FilmTrack CEO

FilmTrack, the leading solution for contracts, rights, royalties, and financial management that helps companies maximize and leverage their intellectual property, announces today the promotion of Gary Davis to Executive Vice President of Operations.

Gary brings more than 20 years of relevant industry experience with a focus on continued company growth and implementing scalable processes. Since joining FilmTrack in 2014, Gary has played a key role in the company’s SaaS software expansion, compliance certifications, process improvement and leadership team.

“I’ve worked with Gary for years – even before his tenure at FilmTrack – and I’ve always been impressed with his profound attention to detail and strong moral compass." said Jason Kassin, Chief Executive Officer at FilmTrack. “He’s a natural leader who’s driven by the best interests of our clients. His operational acumen has allowed FilmTrack to scale across the enterprise.”

Gary will continue to lead the company’s business operations, compliance, and hosting groups while absorbing leadership responsibilities for customer support, partner relationships, client delivery and marketing.

“I am looking forward to the challenge ahead and continuing to help build a high growth company. FilmTrack is the leader in the intellectual property management space and we continue to reinforce our position by making advancements in our product and expanding our support and delivery capabilities. It is exciting to be part of such a solid leadership team.” said Davis.

###

About FilmTrack

Founded in 1996, FilmTrack is the global leader in rights management, providing end-to-end SaaS solutions -- simplifying the complexities of managing and licensing intellectual property. FilmTrack provides the tools to manage mission-critical data including, contracts, rights, financials, royalties and asset management. FilmTrack serves as both a front and back office to hundreds of clients worldwide including DreamWorks Animation, eOne, Saban Brands, Miramax, National Geographic and Starz. Visit http://www.filmtrack.com to learn more.