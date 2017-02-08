SQE Training, a TechWell company, has announced new and expanded courses in automation, DevOps, and test management for their 2017 Software Testing Training Weeks.

"Much is expected from today's software professionals," said Stephanie Fender, Senior Training Manager. "The courses we offer at our Software Testing Training Weeks address these challenges by giving test/QA professionals both the knowledge and the practical skills needed to deliver high-value products in record time.”

In the Software Test Management, Planning, and Measurement class, experienced testers, test leads, and test managers will learn how to achieve a consensus on important test strategy issues such as resource allocation, risk prioritization, automation, and more. The Fundamentals of DevOps Certification—ICAgile class offers test/QA professionals, operations engineers, software developers, project managers, and business owners lessons to help avoid the common mistakes of DevOps implementations and to leverage DevOps best practices, including test automation and continuous testing.

One of SQE Training’s most popular courses, Agile Test Automation—ICAgile, has been expanded for 2017. Agile team members involved in testing, analysis, and deployment will explore the many ways automation supports agile testing in this two-day course with real-world, vendor-neutral examples of agile test automation approaches and tools. Product owners and managers will gain important insights into the benefits and trade-offs related to agile test automation.

Software Testing Training Weeks offer software professionals the opportunity to maximize their training by building a customized week of instruction. In addition to the aforementioned courses, courses are offered in software security, test design, and ISTQB® and ICAgile certification training. Event dates and locations include March 6-10, in San Diego, CA, April 3-7, in Boston, MA, and June 12-16, in Chicago, IL.

Details on each Software Testing Training Week and all 10 courses, including ways to save, can be found at sqetraining.com/trainingweek.

