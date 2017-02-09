“Our clients have demanding applications in passive components which requires a strong level of technical expertise. Now customers in Eastern Canada and the Mid-Atlantic will have these resources available locally.”

Aerovox Corp., a global market leader in film capacitors has expanded its sales and distribution network in Canada and the US. Aerovox capacitors are highly customizable depending on the application, which requires robust, technically sophisticated, sales support. These new sales organizations have the specialist know how to assist Aerovox customers in solving their applications needs.

In Canada, Aerovox has selected ATT Microelectronics to serve the Canadian marketplace. ATT Microelectronics are technology consultants and electronics representatives with over 23 years of technical sales experience in the Canadian technology sectors. They provide semiconductor, passive and connector solutions. For Aerovox, ATT Microelectronics will cover Eastern Canada, providing strong technological insights and solutions for Aerovox customers there.

Additionally, Aerovox has named Utech Electronics as a distributor in Canada.Utech was created in 1991 to fill a void in the Canadian marketplace for a distributor specializing in Surface Mount Technology. Today, Utech supports OEM customers throughout Canada servicing the most diverse technical requirements for its customers. Utech offers offer quality components from stock at competitive prices with on time delivery through ISO 9001:2008.

In the US, Aerovox has added Colrud-Lowery, serving the mid-Atlantic to its American sales groups. Colrud-Lowery is a fifty year old manufacturers’ representative group in the electro-mechanical and passive components fields. They primarily focus on original equipment manufacturers (OEM's) in a broad range of industries. Colrud-Lowery’s great depth of experience in related passive electronics fields makes them an excellent sales and technology resource for Aerovox customers.

“We are pleased to be working with three outstanding sales/distribution groups with the technological background to serve our customer base”, said Guy Hudson, Sales Director, Aerovox Corp. “Our clients have demanding applications in passive components which requires a strong level of technical expertise. Now customers in Eastern Canada and the Mid-Atlantic will have these resources available locally.”

About Aerovox Corp.

Aerovox is a leading provider of film capacitors for industrial, medical, military/aerospace and specialized applications serving original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and distributors. The company has world-class design, manufacturing and testing facilities in New Bedford, Massachusetts and global manufacturing facilities in China and India to enable quick turn-around for shipping and delivery worldwide. Aerovox capacitors are among the world’s most reliable electronic components. The company’s extensive custom design and development capabilities coupled with its broad, standardized product offerings allow it to provide intelligent capacitor solutions that meet or exceed customers’ application requirements. http://www.aerovox.com