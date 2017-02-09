“Hermann Services is an excellent addition to the Twin Spans Business Park and they will do a great job contributing to the overall success of this park,” stated Thomas J. Hanna,

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. (HHA) is pleased to welcome Hermann Services (Dayton, New Jersey) to the Twin Spans Business Park in New Castle.

Hermann Services recently opened their latest North American facility by leasing 124,217 SF of warehouse and office space at 350 Anchor Mill Road in the Twins Spans Business Park (TSBP) in New Castle, Delaware.

Hermann Services, established in 1927, offers state-of-the-art distribution services throughout the United States. Backed by an energy-efficient fleet of equipment, state-of-the-art facilities, and partnerships with top service providers nationwide, Hermann Services is one of the country’s premier asset-based logistics providers. To learn more about Herman Services visit: http://www.hermanntds.com/.

TSBP is considered by many to be the premier distribution campus in the mid-Atlantic region, featuring 1.85 million square feet of Class A commercial warehouse space spread across 135 acres of land along the Delaware River. Twin Spans further offers superior logistics throughout the mid-Atlantic region and points beyond, with immediate access to I-95, I-295, I-495 and the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Harvey, Hanna & Associates has now leased 584,217 SF of space at Twins Spans Business Park since March 2016.

“Hermann Services is an excellent addition to the Twin Spans Business Park and they will do a great job contributing to the overall success of this park as they join an impressive roster of internationally recognized organizations,” stated Thomas J. Hanna, COO / managing director, HHA. “We are excited to have Hermann Services at Twin Spans and proud to be a part of their expansion within the region.”

Dan Rattay, Vice President/Senior Broker for CB Richard Ellis (CBRE) in Wilmington, served as Hermann Services tenant representative for this lease transaction.

Harvey, Hanna & Associates (HHA) is a full service Commercial Real Estate Redevelopment Company featuring 3,000,000 square feet of prime location commercial, retail, and industrial real estate in Delaware.