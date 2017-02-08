Avecto names Marco Peretti as Chief Technology Officer

Global endpoint security software company, Avecto, has appointed industry veteran Marco Peretti to its senior management team as CTO, highlighting the company’s commitment to accelerating its product development.

Marco comes to Avecto with a wealth of experience in the security industry having founded a number of companies including SecureWave, where he pioneered some of the first application control solutions in the early 2000s. He was also co-founder of software company BeyondTrust and the inventor of the first privilege management solution for Windows.

After more than 15 years’ experience designing and bringing security solutions to market, Marco has been appointed to oversee and drive the development of Avecto’s product portfolio. Working alongside Avecto’s co-founders, he will also play a key role in executing the company’s long-term vision to become one of the world’s leading endpoint security firms.

Avecto’s award-winning security technology protects more than eight million endpoints across the globe, and is trusted by clients including 92 government agencies, seven of the world’s largest banks and more than 40 educational institutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Marco said: “Throughout my career I have seen Paul Kenyon and Mark Austin continue to innovate and stamp their mark on what is a fiercely competitive sector. Avecto has a unique offering in the Defendpoint product, which is reflected by its remarkable commercial success.

“The company’s exponential organic growth, followed by JMI Equity’s $49 million investment in 2016, has laid the foundations for future success. I am looking forward to working with the talented minds at Avecto to maintain and build on this momentum, while assisting Paul and Mark in achieving their ambitious goals.”

Mark Austin co-founder and CEO at Avecto said: “Marco is a pioneer when it comes to next-generation security technology. He is the full package – he has the technical skills to innovate, the ambition to succeed and the drive to make things happen.

“The fast pace of the security industry means that it is imperative to recruit and retain the very best people. We are proud to have created a culture that encourages new ideas and innovation, and Marco’s arrival will no doubt enhance this further as he drives Avecto’s product roadmap forward. I am extremely pleased that Marco will be joining our team; this is a very significant hire for Avecto.”

