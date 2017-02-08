"Children of color now represent the majority of students in our public school system, and they need a champion in the Department of Education who will work to ensure that their needs are met."

Today, by a vote of 51 to 50, the U.S. Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. As the Senate was divided over the controversial nomination, Vice President Mike Pence cast the historic 51st vote to break the tie. DeVos's nomination was strongly opposed by teachers' unions, disability advocates, civil rights organizations, and parent groups who criticized DeVos for being unfamiliar with the public school system and the laws designed to protect students with disabilities.

In response, LULAC National President Roger C. Rocha, Jr. issued the following statement:

"Today's confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education is a setback for the future of public schools in our country. Children of color now represent the majority of students in our public school system, and they need a champion in the Department of Education who will work to ensure that their needs are met. LULAC will continue to focus its energy on ensuring that the Department of Education continues its work on behalf of minority students. Our students deserve a level playing field, and the Department of Education plays a critical role in ensuring that all students have the opportunity to achieve a successful future.”

