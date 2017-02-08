Kimberly Beauregard has been named to Qualidigm's Board of Directors. Kim is an innovative healthcare leader who brings to the board her expertise in the behavioral health field, and her passion to provide high quality care to underserved populations.

Qualidigm, the mission-driven national healthcare consulting company based in Wethersfield, Conn., has appointed Kimberly Beauregard, LCSW, president and chief executive officer of InterCommunity, Inc. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. InterCommunity, a non-profit community health center located in East Hartford, Conn., provides primary care and behavioral health services to individuals, families, and communities within the state of Connecticut. The agency is licensed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health to provide comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services to approximately 10,000 patients and clients each year.

“I am pleased to have Kim join Qualidigm’s Board of Directors,” said Timothy Elwell, Qualidigm president and CEO. “She is an innovative healthcare leader who brings to the board her expertise in the behavioral health field, and her passion to provide high quality care to underserved populations. I congratulate Kim on her election to the board and thank her for her commitment to Qualidigm.”

“I am delighted to join Qualidigm’s dynamic Board of Directors,” said Beauregard. “Serving the Qualidigm Board is an excellent value fit, since InterCommunity is committed to providing high quality care to help people improve their quality of life.”

Beauregard has over 30 years of distinguished service in the delivery of behavioral health services in direct care and administration. She is a licensed clinical social worker and has spent most of her career working with adults with persistent and prolonged mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Since assuming the position of President and CEO of InterCommunity in 2003, she is responsible for the overall strategic planning operations of the organization. Beauregard works collaboratively with the Board of Directors, the executive leadership team, and area providers to ensure the delivery of the highest quality service.

She earned a Master of Social Work and Master of Science degree in Urban Studies from Southern Connecticut State University, and a Master of Science in Psychology from California Coast University. In 2013, Beauregard was the recipient of Charter Oak State College’s annual honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters.

