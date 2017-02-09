Bradford Networks, an innovator in transforming network security through visibility, control and response has announced its partnership with Cyphort to integrate Cyphort’s Adaptive Detection Fabric (ADF) with Bradford Networks’ Network Sentry. The integrated offering enables organizations to automate the complex threat triage and response process to reduce threat containment time following a cyber breach.

For many organizations, the existing threat response process requires significant manual intervention and expertise to trace and contain the threat’s electronic foothold, leading to delays in response and remediation. Cyphort’s ADF is powered by its SmartCore engine, which couples machine learning with behavioral analytics to detect advanced malware. Once detected, the malware is dissected and Cyphort’s SmartCore amasses critical threat information, which is then passed to Bradford Networks’ Network Sentry to correlate the threat to a specific endpoint – including who owns the device, what type of device, where the device is located and when the incident occurred. Once a compromised endpoint is identified, Network Sentry triggers an automated response to contain the endpoint in real time. Containment actions can include termination of connection, restrictions on network access, quarantining, and a range of automated notification actions. The integration of Cyphort and Bradford Networks’ solutions reduces the containment time from days to seconds.

“With the combined solution, we have greater visibility than we’ve ever had before,” says Alex Soler, systems security analyst at Jacksonville University. “Bradford Networks’ Network Sentry and Cyphort’s ADF help us solve the classic security challenge for universities – to provide freedom for the academic community to access networks while monitoring and filtering cyberthreats. With this integration, we not only understand the threat from all angles, we can also determine the appropriate response faster and with fewer internal resources.”

“It is now easier than ever for attackers to design sophisticated malware that can infiltrate corporate networks without being detected by traditional security solutions,” said Frank Andrus, chief technology officer, Bradford Networks. “As a recognized leader in malware analysis, the partnership with Cyphort will allow us to provide our joint customers with best-in-class protection from these advanced, otherwise undetectable threats.”

“Cyphort’s ADF delivers rich contextual intelligence that increases accuracy and fuels a fast and effective response,” says Jeremy Carlson, VP of Business Development of Cyphort. “Partnering with Bradford Networks bridges the gap between SOC and NOC with automated workflow, essentially isolating the infected user device and buying time for the customer to then prioritize remediation efforts based on the threat.”

The integrated solution will be available in Q1 2017.