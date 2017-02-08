Houston Bakery Offers Valentine’s Day King Cake, Broken Hearts Treats

Valentine's Day treats at Three Brothers Bakery "Any of our scratch-made baked items are the perfect treat for your loved ones," said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker.

Three Brothers Bakery, a Houston institution and baked goods staple, is giving customers a chance to celebrate both Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day with one special treat, offering a Valentine’s Day themed King Cake. The bakery will also once again offer their infamous broken hearts cookies and petit fours as well as its well-known selection of Valentine’s Day items, including cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries and cookie cakes. Additionally, the bakery offers “Marry Me” cakes to help with marriage proposals, which can be ordered in advance to help make a proposal even sweeter.

The Valentine’s Day King Cakes at Three Brothers Bakery are made in the classic Louisiana style, filled with cream cheese or fruit flavors and topped with red and pink sanding sugar on white icing. Unlike traditional King Cakes, the Valentine’s Day version is made in the shape of a heart, making the cake the perfect treat to celebrate the day of love.

“Our Valentine’s Day King Cake is a way for customers to change up their usual routine and bring a Mardi Gras tradition into their Valentine’s Day celebrations,” said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. “Any of our scratch-made baked items are the perfect treat for your loved ones. And for those who are less interested in celebrating Valentine’s Day, the bakery will also have its popular Anti-Valentine’s Day items, including cookies and petit fours with funny sayings like “Love Stinks.”

For more information regarding Three Brothers Bakery, its Valentine’s Day treats or any of its other sweet products, please contact Amy Verbout at 713-225-0880 or amy(at)integrateagency.com.

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on Food Network’s Outrageous Food. Three Brothers won “Best Mail-Order Pies 2012” from Bon Appetit, as well as Modern Baking’s “2013 Retail Bakery of the Year” and was part of The Knot’s “2010-2013 Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” picks. Most recently, Three Brothers Bakery was named #11 in “America’s 50 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal, and was awarded the 2013 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year by the Houston division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

Follow Three Brothers Bakery on Facebook and Twitter for Houston area news, information and events.