RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce a partnership with Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, also known as the Tomah Tractor Pull. This partnership will support greater awareness and attendance of the Tomah Tractor Pull while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to a community of competitors and fans that can benefit from its services.

RacingJunk.com is a subsidiary of MotorHeadMedia.com. It has over 850,000 registered members and connects to more than two million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views.

The Tomah Tractor Pull’s mission is to provide fun, education and entertainment to all attendants. Situated just thirty miles from the Mississippi River in scenic Tomah, Western Wisconsin, it’s hosted by the Monroe County Agricultural Society. The tractor pull debuted in 1976, and since that time has helped to update facilities at its site, Tomah’s Recreation Park, with its proceeds.

“The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level! We are excited to include Motorhead Media/Racingjunk.com since they have been a great support at our National event by being an active commercial vendor,” said Chris Schreier – President, Monroe County AG Society. “In holding a Major Motor Sport event for the 42nd year, our organization looks forward to being affiliated and offering our pullers and fans this great venue!”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re thrilled about our partnership with the Tomah Tractor Pull – it’s a fun, exciting event for everyone. RacingJunk.com’s dedicated truck and tractor pulling section is one of the most popular up-and-coming sections on our site, and we’re certain our community of fans and enthusiasts will appreciate the chance to see a great event like this.”

For more information on the Tomah Tractor Pull, visit their website at tomahtractorpull.com or call 608-372-2081. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.