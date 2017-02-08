We are honored to receive the Guildmaster Award for the fifth year in a row.

Thompson Creek Window Company of Lanham, MD has received the 2017 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry for the fifth consecutive year.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Thompson Creek Window Company was recognized by GuildQuality for delivering exceptional customer experiences. GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates. In determining the companies who were recognized with this honor, GuildQuality considers two primary metrics: the percentage of customers who would recommend your business and the percentage of customers who responded. Thompson Creek Window Company achieved a recommendation rate of greater than 90% from their customers, who were surveyed through GuildQuality.

Thompson Creek has implemented a very comprehensive customer survey system, where they measure and review all aspects of their performance. They ask their customers to review the initial home visit and consultation, installation, scheduling and final product. Management studies the customer reviews on a regular basis. All of this attention to each and every customer comment has helped Thompson Creek to make improvements with 100% customer satisfaction as their goal.

“We are honored to receive the Guildmaster Award for the fifth year in a row. We enjoy reading all our customer satisfaction surveys to review our successes while constantly looking for strategies to improve our business,” said Rick Wuest, CEO of Thompson Creek Window Company. “Customer satisfaction is very important to us and receiving this award validates our continued effort to deliver the best customer service in our industry.”

For more on the 2017 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Thompson Creek Window Company is a privately owned and family-operated manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, Thompson Creek Window Company began as a manufacturer of maintenance-free, energy-efficient vinyl windows. Since that time, Thompson Creek Window Company has evolved into one of the leading specialty home improvement contracting companies in the nation. The company’s product mix includes replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system. Thompson Creek Window Company is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland and recently moved into a 117,000-square-foot building in Upper Marlboro to house its new manufacturing and warehousing operations. Thompson Creek employs over 400 people in the Washington D.C. and Baltimore, MD region.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,300 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality’s customer satisfaction surveying software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality’s community of quality today and see your company through your customers’ eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit http://www.guildquality.com.