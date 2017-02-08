Agents of Change: Arise, Shine; Your Light has come! Agents of change are not preoccupied with darkness. They are preoccupied with being the light (politically, socially, religiousl, and government). You cannot be an expert at what you are against and an amateur at what you are for. Agents of change are not preoccupied with darkness. They are preoccupied with being the light. Past News Releases RSS

For the Church to be the vehicle of change in today’s changing culture, Kay and Olu assert that one cannot be an expert at what one is against and an amateur at what one is for. Agents of Change are not preoccupied with darkness. They are preoccupied with being the light.

In Agents of Change, Kay and Olu outline the following pitfalls the Church must avoid if it will be effective in positively impacting society: the ditch of politics, the ditch of ethnicity (black versus white), and the ditch of social justice.

The 284-page book is replete with very useful insights on how to fulfill one’s God-given assignment in an ever-changing culture. The authors elaborate on the concept of illumination as it relates to a personal revelation of an already existing truth; and how one’s God-given marching orders empower the individual to be successful in affecting change in the world.

In this book, the reader will discover how to demolish six identity myths, be able to answer the question of identity, grasp great truths about his or her life’s purpose, discover the principles of time and seasons, understand the power of a biblical ideology, learn how to develop a biblical worldview, grasp how to positively impact one’s culture and the world, and much more.

The twins point out the benefits and dangers of social media noting the following: “The era of social media has made experts out of everyday people; on this medium anyone can assert a position whether it is true or not. It has also opened up great opportunities for the Church to engage the culture.” They warn every believer not to use social media to vent on the ills of society but to be the solution to issues ailing society.

The light of God is the catalyst for transformation. Agents of Change serves as a guide on how one can be the light in the darkness. Kay and Olu Taiwo also add that they wrote this book because they saw a gap; the fascination with the four walls of Church buildings must not insulate believers from the world around them. When Jesus came to the earth He made His dwelling among people. And through grace and truth, He changed the world for eternity.

Agents of Change is a must-read that empowers the reader to discover how to be relevant and useful in a world in search of real answers.

ABOUT KAY AND OLU TAIWO

Identical twins, Kay and Olu Taiwo are international speakers, ministers, consultants, featured authors and licensed Pharmacists. With over 30 years of speaking experience, their ministry has impacted audiences in the Ukraine, Nigeria, England, Philippines, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Canada, and across the United States of America. They conduct Vision, Identity, & Purpose (VIP) Seminars. They have blazed a trail around the world in the mobile app industry and are reaching thousands of people by promoting biblical literacy through mobile technology. Their life transforming TV show, The Vision Guided Life, can be viewed nationwide on satellite and cable. They are also the authors of The Vision Guided Life: God’s Strategy for Fulfilling Your Destiny and Uncovering the Hidden Stranger Within: Answering the Question of Identity and now Agents of Change: Arise, Shine; Your Light Has Come.