USF Hosts Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. on Wed., Feb. 8

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will speak at USF on Wed., 2/8 at 11 a.m. “There is no talent deficit, there is an opportunity deficit,” said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

What: University of San Francisco (USF) will host civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Sr. for a community conversation as part of USF’s African American History Celebration. The event includes a one-on-one interview with Rev. Jackson and Dr. Clarence B. Jones Sr., a former speechwriter, attorney, and advisor to the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Diversity Scholar at USF, followed by an audience question and answer session.

Discussion topics include:

-What does African American History Month means to Rev. Jackson?

-How has Rev. Jackson shaped Black history?

-Rev. Jackson’s relationship with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King

-Presidential run…How 1984 and 1988 set up 2008

-Rev. Jackson’s take on President Obama’s impact & legacy

-The 2016 Election – Trump, Clinton, Sanders

-The Trump Administration

-How Rev. Jackson has been leading the charge to bring diversity to Silicon Valley—from the security shack to the boardrooms of Apple, Intel, HP, etc.

-What’s Next for Rev. Jesse Jackson?

“There is no talent deficit, there is an opportunity deficit,” said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “But diversity isn’t just a moral and legal imperative, it’s good for the bottom line. America will soon be a minority majority country. Those corporations and institutions that reflect and embrace this reality are more likely to thrive.”

When: Wed., Feb. 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Where: McLaren Conference Center, University of San Francisco

2130 Fulton Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

Contact: Members of the media interested in covering Rev. Jackson’s visit to USF should contact Anne-Marie Devine Tasto at abdevine(at)usfca(dot)edu or 415.279.9137 with your name, media outlet, and contact information. Anne-Marie will be your contact for parking details and a press pass.

About: The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr., founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is one of America’s foremost civil rights, religious and political figures. Over the past 50 years, he has played a pivotal role in virtually every movement for empowerment, peace, civil rights, gender equality, and economic and social justice. On August 9, 2000, President Bill Clinton awarded Reverend Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Reverend Jackson has been called the “Conscience of the Nation” and “the Great Unifier,” challenging America to be inclusive and to establish just and humane priorities for the benefit of all. He is known for bringing people together on common ground across lines of race, culture, class, gender and belief.