The Wild Game Entertainment Experience To Open In Longmont, Colorado

The Wild Game Entertainment Experience today announced the grand opening of its newest location on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 2251 Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont. The 28,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue features upscale dining, two bars, bowling, billiards, darts, bocce ball, ping pong, shuffleboard, foosball, cornhole, an expansive video and redemption game arcade, live music, corporate meeting space and private party rooms, as well as a second-story open air deck with amazing views of the Continental Divide.

“We're really excited about opening a truly unique venue in this great community,” said Dave Wilson, who developed the Colorado-based Wild Game Entertainment Experience with business partner Sean Lynch in 2014. “We've worked hard to fine tune our original concept in Evergreen and plan to expand this unique dining and entertainment experience to select locations along the Front Range,” he added.

The Wild Game grand opening will also include a special celebration of four local charities: Longmont Humane Society, OUR Center, A Woman's Work, and the Education Foundation of St. Vrain Valley. The Longmont location will be donating a portion of its proceeds for four consecutive Sundays to these charities, starting with A Woman's Work on February 26, 2017.

The Wild Game combines several different experiences under one roof. The restaurant offers full-service casual dining featuring classic American fare, made fresh daily from scratch. Open for lunch and dinner, The Wild Game serves a selection of entrees, appetizers, handmade burgers, sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts.

The restaurant's entrees include Bistro Steak with Bourbon Sauce, Herbed Salmon and Blackened Fish Tacos, while blending in comfort food dishes like Wild Boar Sausage Mac, Braised Short Ribs and the popular Chicken Fried Chicken Platter. The menu also features delicious entrée salads including the Steak Salad and Grilled Salmon Salad. Handcrafted sandwiches and burgers include the house favorite Prime Dip au jus, Pulled Pork BBQ, Buffalo Chicken and a number of Angus and Buffalo Burger options. Finally, The Wild Game offers a separate kids menu with something for even the most selective eaters, and many options for people with dietary concerns, including gluten-free buns and pizza crusts.

The Wild Game has two bars – the main bar downstairs adjacent to the restaurant and the Loft bar upstairs – serving signature cocktails and mixed drinks, specialty martinis, and 24 draft beers. The Wild Game also offers an extensive wine list and premium liquor selections including a wide variety of bourbons. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3:00PM to 6:00PM, with draft beer, cocktail and wine specials and half-price appetizers.

The Clubhouse inside The Wild Game offers a separate sports and entertainment venue, with darts, foosball, cornhole, ping pong and shuffleboard tables and an indoor bocce ball court, surrounded by HDTVs and large projector screens ideal for gathering to watch sporting events. More darts, cornhole, foosball, ping pong and shuffleboard tables and a billiards table are located upstairs in the Loft. The Clubhouse also has a custom-built stage and dance floor for live music, and the venue will be announcing upcoming acts after the grand opening. Additionally, The Wild Game has separate meeting and banquet rooms that are divisible and can be easily partitioned for private parties, company events, weddings and gatherings, even during normal business hours.

For kids and adults alike, The Wild Game has a Game Zone with dozens of high-tech video and prize games, and a redemption counter stocked with a large selection of fun prizes. Also, The Wild Game has eight regulation-sized bowling lanes equipped with a state-of-the-art scoring system, LED lighting and a huge 22-foot projection screen at the end of the lanes. Bowlers can contact The Wild Game for pricing and league play information.

“We're thrilled to bring The Wild Game to Longmont, and to be opening a venue that promises great food and entertainment for adults as well as the entire family,” said General Manager Charles Curtis. “Whether you're looking for a fun night out with friends or family, or a meeting venue for the entire company, The Wild Game will make sure everyone has a great time,” he added.

About The Wild Game Entertainment Experience

Come for the Food, Stay for the Fun! The Wild Game Entertainment Experience is a unique Colorado-based dining and entertainment destination offering a wide variety of great food, beverages, and interactive fun and excitement. Featuring an upscale restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art bowling, bocce ball, billiards, darts, ping pong, foosball, cornhole and an action-packed Game Zone, The Wild Game is the perfect place to celebrate with friends and family. Additionally, The Wild Game offers live music, is a great place to watch sporting events, and has private rooms with the latest A/V equipment for events, parties and business meetings, hosting groups of 10 to 1,000 people. The Wild Game Longmont is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00AM to 11:00PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00AM to 1:00AM. For more information call: (720) 600-4875 or visit: http://www.thewildgame.net. Follow us on Facebook at: The Wild Game Longmont or on Twitter and Instagram at: @TheWildGameLCO.