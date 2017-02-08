HowStuffWorks Brings Dynamic Advertising to Podcasting

HowStuffWorks, a preeminent publisher of informative podcast, video and editorial content, today announced that it will bring dynamic advertising to its expansive podcast library, doubling new advertising inventory for its existing and future portfolio of leading brand partners. Powered by AdsWizz, the partnership is intended to strengthen the value of podcast advertising for brands, while maintaining an inherently intimate listening experience.

HowStuffWorks’ 12 podcast brands have amassed over 650 million downloads in the last eight years, and garner over 29 million downloads every month. With an evergreen podcast library of more than 6,000 episodes totaling over 3,000 hours of listening time, combined with dynamic ad insertion technology, HowStuffWorks is now uniquely positioned to provide a new level of scale to brands seeking to enhance their digital advertising across all platforms. What’s more, this technology partnership reinforces HowStuffWorks’ commitment to curated, live-read ad integrations that foster a personal connection with listeners.

“The podcast industry is going through a transformative moment in time,” said Jason Hoch, Chief Content Officer at HowStuffWorks. “We now have the opportunity to provide the truly sophisticated ad serving, targeting and reporting experience that brands have come to expect on any digital platform. With this partnership, we are able to merge best-in-class advertising technology with curated ad creative to provide our brand partners and fanbases with highly personal listening experiences that encompass our entire library of shows.”

Podcasts create a direct line into listeners’ ears, resulting in a one-to-one connection between host and fan. AdsWizz has built a suite of solutions dedicated to bringing advanced advertising capabilities and extending this one-to-one experience by creating and implementing unique listening experiences informed by listener information like location, content preferences or user profile. AdsWizz utilizes dynamic ad insertion in podcasts, user-level targeting, advanced reporting, unique formats, and a dedicated podcast marketplace to provide a differentiated and enhanced experience to advertisers and sponsors.

“Podcasts are profoundly changing the way spoken word content is being consumed and HowStuffWorks is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO at AdsWizz. “Direct response advertising has been very successful in the last few years, but we aim to expand that opportunity further and we’re thrilled to partner with HowStuffWorks to bring advanced targeting, reporting and advertising format capabilities to brands, publishers and consumers alike.”

The podcasting industry has experienced explosive growth in the last two years, presenting new opportunities and challenges when it comes to analytics and monetization. Since its founding in 1998, HowStuffWorks has worked with brands across its editorial, video and audio content. Drawing on its near-twenty years of experience developing loyal fan bases and all-encompassing advertising strategies, HowStuffWorks is poised to solve many of the industry’s pain points while simultaneously offering immense scalability to brand partners seeking to enhance their digital advertising presence.

