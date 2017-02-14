Since 1990, campuses nationwide have experienced amazing outcomes with Capturing Kids’ Hearts tools and processes, creating the socio-emotional safety conducive to learning. Through the National Showcase Schools awards, the Flippen Group is again recognizing and celebrating schools that go the extra mile each day, building an environment where students are relationally connected and eager to learn.

These 57 campuses are being considered for this honor for the 2016-2017 school year:

1) Andrew Jackson Middle School, Grand Prairie, Texas ● Principal Robert Wallace

2) Anson Jones Elementary, Bryan, Texas ● Principal Linda Montoya

3) Ash Fork Schools, Ash Fork, Arizona ● Superintendent Seth Staples*

4) Bagdad Elementary, Milton, Florida ● Principal Daniel Baxley

5) Camp Verde Middle School, Camp Verde, Arizona ● Principal Danny Howe*

6) Canyon Creek Elementary, Austin, Texas ● Principal April Crawford

7) Central Elementary, Nevada, Iowa ● Principal Joel Fey

8) Challenger Intermediate, Goddard, Kansas ● Principal Jess Herbig

9) Conner Creek Academy East, Roseville, Michigan ● Principal/Assistant Superintendent Karen Smith*

10) Community Outreach Academy, McClellan, California ● Principal Larissa Gonchar

11) Country Meadows Elementary, Peoria, Arizona ● Principal Val Barrett*

12) Crockett Elementary, Bryan, Texas ● Principal Debi Ehrhardt

13) Diane Patrick Elementary, Grand Prairie, Texas ● Principal Matt Brown

14) E.C. Mason Elementary, Manvel, Texas ● Principal Renea Rivas

15) East Ridge Elementary, Sweetwater, Texas ● Principal Vicki Mayberry

16) Emery Elementary, Katy, Texas ● Principal Michelle Merricks

17) Forest North Elementary, Austin, Texas ● Principal Amy Jacobs

18) Fort Elementary, Royse City, Texas ● Principal Danette Dodson

19) Freeman Elementary, Haysville, Kansas ● Principal, Dr. Donna Ferguson

20) Fronteras Spanish Immersion Charter, Wasilla, Alaska ● Principal Jennifer Hutchins

21) Gateway International School, Sacramento, California ● Principal Joi Tikoi

22) Goddard Middle School, Goddard, Kansas ● Principal Lisa Hogarth

23) Gower West Elementary, Willowbrook, Illinois ● Principal Gina Rodewald*

24) Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, Grand Prairie, Texas ● Principal Maria Schell

25) Haysville West Middle School, Haysville, Kansas ● Principal Ildo Martins

26) Jim Maples Academy, Porterville, California ● Principal Mitzie Styles

27) Johnson Elementary, Bryan, Texas ● Principal Amy Newbold*

28) Knightdale High School of Collaborative Design, Knightdale, North Carolina ● Principal, Dr. James Argent

29) Liberty Middle School, Liberty, Texas ● Principal Rhonda Smith

30) Memminger School of Global Studies, Charleston, South Carolina ● Principal, Dr. Abigail Woods

31) Miss May Vernon Elementary, Fate, Texas ● Principal Shannon Hayes

32) Nelson Elementary, Haysville, Kansas ● Principal Mike Mitchener

33) New Temple Elementary, South El Monte, California ● Principal John Gannon

34) O'Neal Elementary School, Poplar Bluff, Missouri ● Principal Amy Dill

35) Oak Grove Elementary, Porterville, California ● Principal Troy Hayes

36) Ocotillo Elementary, Palmdale, California ● Principal Larry Lueck

37) Pine Grove Elementary, Avon, Connecticut ● Principal Jess Giannini

38) Pioneer Continuation High School, Redding, California ● Principal Els Prigmore

39) Poplar Bluff Junior High School, Poplar Bluff, Missouri ● Principal Bob Case

40) Pray-Woodman Elementary, Maize, Kansas ● Principal Nils Gabrielson

41) RB Stall High School, North Charleston, South Carolina ● Principal Jeremy Carrick*

42) Ridgegate Elementary, Houston, Texas ● Principal Felicia Holmes

43) Ruth Clark Elementary, Wichita, Kansas ● Principal Carla Wulf

44) Sacramento Academic & Vocational Academy, Sacramento, California ● Principal Morri Elliott

45) Sherrod Elementary, Palmer, Alaska ● Principal Dan Michael*

46) Southeast Elementary, Sweetwater, Texas ● Principal Peggy Elliott

47) St. James Middle School, St. James, Missouri ● Principal Kaaren Lepper

48) Stephen F. Austin Middle School, Bryan, Texas ● Principal, Dr. Brandon Jayroe

49) Summit Charter Academy Lombardi Campus, Porterville, California ● Principal Treasure Weisenberger

50) Sweetwater High School, Sweetwater, Texas ● Principal, Dr. Ron Morris

51) Taft High School, Taft, Texas ● Principal Angel Lopez*

52) Thunderbolt Middle School, Lake Havasu, Arizona ● Principal Mari Jo Mulligan*

53) Turtle Bay School, Redding, California ● Principal A.J. Anderson

54) Union Hill Elementary, Round Rock, Texas ● Principal Kim Connelly

55) Vandagriff Elementary, Aledo, Texas ● Principal Stephanie Covington

56) Voigt Elementary, Round Rock, Texas ● Principal Cheryl Hester

57) Wasilla High School, Wasilla, Alaska ● Principal Carol Boatman*

*Indicates schools that received a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award for the 2015-2016 school year and have again been nominated to be considered for the 2016-2017 awards.

Creating high performing classrooms is no easy task.

The typical classroom is comprised of twenty or more students with diverse family backgrounds and expectations for behavior, randomly assembled into a cohort, and required to learn together. Too often, the impact of peer pressure and outside influences create a classroom culture that passively or even actively resists learning.

Teachers are tasked with raising the bar on student performance while competing against social, environmental, and outside pressures as never before. While researchers and officials work to determine the most effective curricula, teachers struggle to manage their classrooms and meet parental and administrator’s expectations.

How can today’s teacher transform a classroom from a disruptive, reactive environment into a place where put-downs and criticism dissipate, and students’ minds become actively engaged in learning?

The Flippen Group, a national professional development provider founded by Flip Flippen in 1990, believes what the research demonstrates - that students are most likely to succeed when they are emotionally safe and able to reconnect with their natural curiosity. Flippen Group processes provide educators the skills they need to change the trajectory of students’ lives. Openness replaces defensiveness. Judging and feelings of being judged are replaced with acceptance and real connectedness to the school. “Discipline problems nearly non-existent,” and “Academic achievement constantly improving,” are common feedback following implementation of the highly acclaimed Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes.

The Flippen Group believes that when unsung education heroes produce exemplary outcomes in schools and pave the way for other schools to follow, they need and deserve recognition for a job well done. Please join us in congratulating and honoring these schools and their leaders for their dedication and commitment!

