Dobler Launches XpressInsight at HiMSS 2017

XpressInsight at HiMSS XpressInsight is a standardized and secure Framework as a Service (FaaS). It includes a rapid deployment set of software tools and modules specifically for implementing a healthcare data warehouse and business intelligence solution quickly. Past News Releases RSS Dobler Consulting Announces...

Dobler Consulting Ranked 17 on 2016...

Dobler Consulting Launches...

Dobler Consulting Services is proud to announce the launch of XpressInsight™ at HiMSS 2017 in Orlando, Florida starting on February 19th. XpressInsight is a low cost, rapid deployment Framework as a Service (FaaS) Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence product. By choosing XpressInsight and Dobler Consulting, healthcare providers can rapidly implement a custom enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence (BI) solution to help meet their reporting mandates and solve today's healthcare provider analytic challenges.

According to Raju Chidambaram, CTO and Managing Partner at Dobler Consulting, Since the implementation of the ACA in 2008, providers have focused on Electronic Medical Records. The next wave in healthcare IT is to collect the EMR data, create a data warehouse and build value from it. Unlike traditional approaches to data warehousing either built from scratch or through an out-of-the-box approach, XpressInsight is a standardized and secure Framework as a Service (FaaS). It includes a rapid deployment set of software tools and modules specifically for implementing a healthcare data warehouse and business intelligence solution quickly and with no up-front cost.

By implementing XpressInsight, healthcare providers can benefit in the following ways:



Value – EMR data is combined with other data sources giving providers the ability to report and identify trends, streamline processes and improve quality of care methods.

Reporting – Build custom reports that aggregate data from multiple sources (including EMR) into a single, unified view.

Identify Trends – Find trends related to health issues, financial issues, quality of care issues, etc.

Streamline Processes – Measure results and streamline processes for efficiency.

Determine Quality of Care –Set baselines and measure quality of care issues and identify areas for improvement.

Access Data in a Single Location – Access the data warehouse through a single dashboard.

While at HiMSS, be sure to visit Dobler Consulting at booth 6788 or contact a Dobler Consulting representative to learn more about XpressInsight.

About Dobler Consulting Services: Dobler Consulting is a leading information technology and database services company, offering a broad spectrum of services to their clients. Serving as a trusted database advisor, Dobler experts provide architectural and high availability design reviews, implementation assistance, performance tuning and load balancing expertise, business intelligence, ETL, product training, ongoing support and preventative maintenance. To learn more about Dobler Consulting, visit them online at http://www.doblerconsulting.com or call 813-322-3240.

###