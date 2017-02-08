Hart Announces Partnership with Telehealth Company eVisit

“We’re very excited to expand our developer program and partner with eVisit as the first telehealth provider on Hart to provide telemedicine services to consumers in context with their health records — an industry first,” says Hart President Mo Alkady.

Medical technology company Hart is proud to partner with eVisit to build and integrate eVisit’s technology with hospital providers using Hart’s keystone product, HartOS.

HartOS works bidirectionally with any source system to support most healthcare interface standards, making it possible to easily and securely connect and pull available data. The result is a powerful, HIPAA-compliant API platform through which information can be rapidly merged and accessed among hospitals, augmenting medical record generation efficiency while maintaining workflow integrity.

eVisit’s telehealth technology makes it possible for patients to see a doctor using secure, two-way video conferencing virtually any time of day, anywhere.

As the industry becomes increasingly focused on delivering quality service and engaging patients in their own care, Hart has emerged as a tech leader in the movement to deliver more patient-centered experiences. Now Hart is taking giant steps toward fulfilling that vision by partnering with eVisit and other providers and businesses who are capable of building upon the Hart platform.

“We’re very excited to expand our developer program and partner with eVisit as the first telehealth provider on Hart to provide telemedicine services to consumers in context with their health records — an industry first,” says Hart President Mo Alkady. “Additionally, we’re excited to help eVisit integrate faster by providing the power of HartOS in a simple and easy-to-use interface.”

Telehealth is currently one of the hottest and fastest-growing global markets, particularly in North America. According to the market research report “Global Telemedicine Market — Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2021)” published by Mordor Intelligence in August 2016, the global market for telehealth is expected to be worth more than $66 billion by year 2021.

“The widespread adoption of telehealth is no longer mere prediction — it’s become a reality,” says eVisit CEO Bret Larsen. “The power of telemedicine is in patients getting access to high-quality care no matter where they are. We’re harnessing that power by connecting doctors with their patients in a secure and simple way.”

Additionally, Hart’s partnership with eVisit and this expansion of Hart’s developer network comes just ahead of the company’s soon-to-launch Hart Developer Program. A unique opportunity, the Hart Developer Program will enable developers to access HartOS APIs and HartOS documentation, as well as allow them to distribute their apps on the Hart platform.

To learn more about Hart, visit hart.com. For more on eVisit, visit evisit.com.

ABOUT HART

Hart is a medical technology company founded in 2012 in Orange County, Calif., to improve the ways in which people inside and outside of the industry access and engage with health data. A leader of the movement that views healthcare as a service, Hart has developed a powerful bidirectional API platform upon which incredible experiences can be built, among other technology products that keep Hart’s clients current and effective in today’s patient-driven landscape. Capable of extracting and intelligently acting on health data from disparate sources, Hart makes it possible to rapidly merge and access information among hospitals and clinics. The results are simpler, more effective communication and higher engagement rates than traditional portals. Under the guidance of President Mohamed Alkady, Hart is fulfilling a version of an industry that can better serve providers, clinicians and patients by embracing, rather than resisting, the perpetual changes and transformations to inherent to it. For more information, visit hart.com.

ABOUT EVISIT

eVisit is the leading telemedicine software solution for healthcare providers, allowing patients to easily be diagnosed and treated by physicians anytime, anywhere via secure, real-time video chat. For more information, visit evisit.com.