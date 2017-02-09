Recently, Dr. Thomas Wright, Medical Director of Laser Lipo and Vein Center, was featured on local television news shows Fox 2 and KPLR 11 where he discussed the importance of identifying and treating Lipedema, a common disorder that is rarely recognized and commonly misdiagnosed.

During the interviews, Dr. Wright discussed how lipedema is often misdiagnosed or confused with obesity. Frequently patients are told, “Just lose weight,” when it is nearly impossible to lose fat in the areas of the body affected by Lipedema, said Dr. Wright.

What is Lipedema?

Lipedema is a genetic disorder that affects up to 10 percent of women. It causes fat to be swollen and disproportionate primarily in the lower limbs and can spread to the abdomen and arms. It is interesting to note that many who suffer from lipedema are not aware that they are actually being affected by this disease, and rather think they are just overweight or obese.

Patients are often left frustrated and uncomfortable as symptoms such as heaviness, pain and easy bruising also affect the patient. The limbs can become so large and heavy that daily tasks such as walking, cleaning or shopping can become nearly impossible, and in some instance, patients can be disabled due to Lipedema.

Lipedema symptoms include fat that is unevenly distributed on the legs, thighs and ankles. It can cause tenderness, easy bruising and the blockage of lymphatic fluids that can lead to infections.

Dr. Wright’s patient discusses her lipedema experience and learning that she was suffering from lipedema, rather than weight gain. She also speaks of her treatment successes with Dr. Wright.

The main goal of Dr. Wright’s media appearances is to help those who may be suffering from lipedema. Additionally, he explained how important it is to receive the correct diagnosis and differentiating lipedema from obesity, due to the complications that can arise from lipedema progression.

For more information, please contact Laser Lipo and Vein Center at 636-614-1665.

Media sources:

http://fox2now.com/2017/01/24/expert-seeks-to-spread-awareness-for-lipedema/

http://kplr11.com/2017/01/24/diagnosing-and-treating-obesity-disorder/

http://fatdisorders.org/

http://lipedema.net/