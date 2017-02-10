GRM Launches New Company Website

“The site reflects what GRM is —a provider of industry-leading information management solutions” - Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM Information Management Services

GRM, a leader in lifecycle information management, is launching its new company website today. GRM’s new website reflects a design that is indicative of the company’s focus on providing clients with industry-leading, digital information management solutions.

The Services section of the new site provides a clear sense of GRM’s growing capabilities in electronic content management (ECM). Detailing a variety of GRM services; including digital records management, workflow automation, data protection and medical release of information, this portion of the site creates clear context for the more information-intensive and solutions-oriented content found in the Industries portion of the site.

The new Industries section details GRM’s vertical-specific information management products and services and how the company’s suite of solutions addresses the challenges of document and data-intensive businesses. In addition to a focus on industries such as Healthcare and Legal, horizontal application of GRM solutions are highlighted for universal corporate functions such as Human Resources.

Given GRM’s increased focus on and business traction in the healthcare industry, healthcare content has been significantly expanded to showcase the full breadth of digital solutions that GRM offers clients in this vertical. These pages highlight unique solutions for the enormous information management challenges currently facing healthcare organizations. Some of these solutions include; GRM’s vendor neutral archive, intelligent forms, a patient chart acquisition platform and a patient chart management solution.

“The site reflects what GRM is —a provider of industry-leading information management solutions”, says Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM Information Management Services. He goes on to say, “The style of the site is a reflection of our approach to developing sensible and innovative solutions for our customers that serve their needs today and help set them up for success tomorrow.”

