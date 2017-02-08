Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort “This is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to providing guests world-class service, remarkable amenities and destination-inspired experiences that create lasting memories.”

Auberge Resorts Collection, owner and operator of award-winning small luxury resorts and residences, announced today that six iconic resorts have been named to the U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels of 2017 awards list. Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage in Napa Valley join Hotel Jerome in Aspen and Esperanza in Cabo San Lucas as Gold Badge winners representing the top 10 percent of all ranked luxury hotels in the U.S. and Mexico. Malliouhana, An Auberge Resort in Anguilla, also gained recognition within its Caribbean market.

The annual awards program from U.S. News & World Report, nationally acclaimed publisher of consumer news and information, evaluates more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. The methodology accounts for both expert and guest sentiment and industry accolades a hotel receives to determine each hotel's rank.

“We are honored to have six of our market-leading resorts once again distinguished among top luxury properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean,” said Craig Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “This is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to providing guests world-class service, remarkable amenities and destination-inspired experiences that create lasting memories.”

Calistoga Ranch (Napa Valley, Calif.) – #1 Best Napa Valley Hotels

Auberge du Soleil (Napa Valley, Calif.) – #3 Best Napa Valley Hotels

Solage (Napa Valley, Calif.) – #5 Best Napa Valley Hotels

Esperanza (Cabo San Lucas) – #4 Best Cabo San Lucas Hotels

Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.) – #2 Best Aspen Hotels

Malliouhana (Anguilla) – #2 Best Anguilla Hotels

The Best Hotels of 2017 rankings evaluate over 3,000 luxury hotels across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, with the top 10 percent in each of these four destinations earning Gold badges as the best hotels in the U.S., Mexico, Canada or Caribbean.

To view the full list of 2017 rankings, please visit http://travel.usnews.com/.

For more information about the Best Hotels of 2017 awards, please visit http://travel.usnews.com/Hotels.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening 2017), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.