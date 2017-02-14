VeraCore Fulfillment Solution Version 6.1 Available Now

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. Companies running VeraCore 6.1 will have some distinct advantages in the highly competitive fulfillment services marketplace.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. today announced the availability of a new version of The VeraCore Fulfillment Solution, its powerful order fulfillment and warehouse management software system. Version 6.1 contains many new capabilities that will enable ecommerce fulfillment companies and marketing service providers to improve operational efficiency and pursue new fulfillment opportunities.

Highlights of VeraCore Version 6.1 include:



Mobile Dashboard App - Monitor warehouse KPI’s from Android or iOS devices

Integrated Shipping Labels - Print FedEx, UPS and USPS labels directly from VeraCore

Output Designer – Create customized warehouse forms such as packing slips and letters

Another significant addition to the VeraCore system is a new Dynamic Reporting tool. The new tool enables non-technical users to build custom reports without programming. Once created, reports can be generated on the fly, or scheduled to be generated and delivered automatically.

“VeraCore customers running VeraCore 6.1 will have some distinct advantages in the highly competitive fulfillment services marketplace.”, explains VeraCore’s President, Denise Lunden. “This new generation of the VeraCore fulfillment platform was developed with direct input from our users, with invaluable feedback provided by the many customers that elected to participate in our beta program”

VeraCore 6.1 also includes a completely redesigned user interface that offers a rich user experience and simplifies system navigation, as well as a theme designer that makes it easy to customize the interface to reflect the customer’s brand.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.:

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.