Wild Zora today announced its founders’ appearance on the second season of the nationally-syndicated hit television series, “Hatched.” “Hatched” connects start-up consumer packaged goods brands with investors, mentors and partners from widely-known and leading companies and retailers, including Sam’s Club and HSN. In the episode featuring Wild Zora, husband and wife founders, Josh and Zora Tabin, work to convince the panel of judges that Wild Zora Original Meat & Veggie Bars provide a unique value proposition in the $3 billion meat snacks category. Named a hit on the show, Wild Zora Original Meat & Veggie Bars will soon be tested for distribution at Sam’s Club stores.

"Wild Zora was wildly successful on Hatched, making it from screen to shelves in record time!” said Andrew Kavovit, co-creator and executive producer of Hatched. “A delicious and healthy product, along with a passionate husband-and-wife team of entrepreneurs, is a recipe for success, as evidenced by the deal with a major retailer like Sam's Club."

According to NPD, consumption of meat snacks has increased nearly 20 percent among adults over the last five years, and meat snacks is the fastest-growing segment in snacks with double-digit growth representing a $3 billion opportunity last year. Wild Zora’s Original Meat & Veggie Bars are uniquely positioned in this high-growth category as each bar is made from all the good stuff and none of the bad, resulting in a real-food snack as nature intended.

Wild Zora was born out of necessity to fuel the Tabins’ active and adventurous family. Struggling to find on-the-go snacks without added sugars, preservatives or other additives, they began experimenting in their own kitchen with dehydrated grass-fed and pasture-raised meats and organic veggies to create protein-rich snacks their whole family could enjoy. After several years of recipe testing, Wild Zora’s Original Meat & Veggie Bars were brought to the market to be shared with those searching for a better-for-you snack.

“We’re incredibly proud of how we’ve already grown our business, bringing products to market that we would gladly serve our own children and friends,” said Zora Tabin. “We hope our appearance on this show, and the mentorship of the ‘Hatched’ team, will not only help us gain new distribution and more quickly grow our business, but also encourage viewers to make smarter, whole-food snacking choices that are better for their bodies.”

While the company anticipates increased brand exposure and sales from the “Hatched” debut, the Tabins are also celebrating many milestones achieved in the last year, including growing sales of Wild Zora Original Meat & Veggie Bars 876 percent through combined retail and ecommerce channels. The bars are now available in more than 700 stores across the U.S., as well as online on Amazon and the Wild Zora Website. In addition to being available in select King Soopers, Safeway, Whole Foods and Natural Grocers regions, Wild Zora most recently gained new distribution in Rosauers Supermarket, Oliver's Market, Market of Choice, Green Acres Market, PCC Natural Markets, and select 7-Eleven stores.

The next few months for the growing company will be equally exciting, including a second appearance on “Hatched,” where the show’s team will accompany the Tabins as they participate in Fort Collins Startup Week in Fort Collins, Colorado on Feb. 27-March 3, 2017. Additionally, the company is planning its second year of participation at the annual Natural Products Expo West (Booth #H1009) in Anaheim, California from March 8-12, 2017, where the Tabins hope to introduce two new flavors of The Original Meat & Veggie Bars, including Apple Pork and Taco Pork flavors. New Hope Media, sponsors of Natural Products Expo West, has chosen Wild Zora as a finalist in the 2017 New Hope NEXTY awards for best new animal-based product and will appear in the NEXTY showcase at Expo West.

The “Hatched” episode featuring Wild Zora will first air throughout February. To find scheduled air times, visit the HatchedTV.com website.

ABOUT WILD ZORA ORIGINAL MEAT & VEGGIE BARS

Wild Zora Original Meat & Veggie Bars (MSRP: $2.99) are made from free-range/grass-fed meats, organic veggies & fruits, and bold spices – with many ingredients coming from Colorado farmers and ranchers like Bowers Farm and Sun Prairie Ranch. All bars are free from grains, gluten, soy, nuts, milk (except the Parmesan Beef flavor), growth hormones, MSG, or added sugar or preservatives. The result is a snack that’s lovingly cooked to be a nutrient-rich and delicious option for active families; people following a Paleo or Primal diet; endurance athletes who need slow burning energy; individuals who, by necessity, eat foods that are gluten-free, soy free, nut free, nightshades free, and/or that fit into a Whole30 or AIP diet. For more information, ingredient statements and nutrition facts, and to purchase the bars, visit http://www.wildzora.com.