The High School District Organization (HSDO) of Illinois has named Dr. Kevin O’Mara as the organization’s first full-time executive director. Dr. O’Mara, a resident of Oak Park, will assume the role on July 1, 2017.

"I’m honored to continue to serve my colleagues in this way,” said Dr. O’Mara. “Public education faces many challenges and we’ve certainly got a lot of work to do on behalf of students, parents, teachers and administrators of Illinois.”

Dr. O’Mara, who will retire in June as superintendent of Argo Community High School District 217 in Summit, is no stranger to the HSDO of Illinois, having previously served as the organization’s president.

Among his accomplishments on behalf of HSDO, O’Mara worked closely with Illinois legislators to abolish the use of the controversial PARCC exam in Illinois high schools. He has also addressed issues concerning the continued need for graded report cards at the high school level and high school graduation requirements.

The HSDO was established in 2001 to provide Illinois high school districts with a common voice in addressing issues of particular importance to secondary schools.