OTA Selected to Present its IoT Trust Framework at RSA Conference 2017

The Online Trust Alliance (OTA) announced it has been selected to present its IoT Trust Framework® during a session at the RSA® Conference (RSAC) 2017. The Framework serves as product development and risk assessment guide for developers, purchasers and retailers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and is the work of OTA’s broad industry coalition and feedback from more than a hundred leading organizations. OTA also is announcing that it has once again been chosen as a conference association sponsor where it will help RSAC develop and advance best practices enhancing online security, safety and responsible privacy practices.

The panel discussion entitled “Internet of Insecurity: Can Industry Solve It or Is Regulation Required?” will serve as a debate about whether or not regulatory oversight is needed to ensure the security of and privacy of data on IoT devices. It is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 am PST and includes Olaf Kolkman, Chief Internet Technology Officer at Internet Society, Bruce Schneier, Chief Technical Officer at IBM Resilient and Craig Spiezle, OTA President and Executive Director.

“The Internet Society and OTA are focused on promoting best practices that encourage the deployment of Internet technologies that are secure and protect users’ privacy,” explained Kolkman. “If companies are in the business of selling smart devices, they need to implement standards and policies to protect users before calling them smart.”

“IoT developers are failing consumer safety with weak and insufficient security and privacy practices. Industry is placing profits ahead of safety indicating we need regulatory oversight to protect users and our critical infrastructure,” said Schneier.

“Society is on the cusp of realizing significant benefits from the rich array of connected devices, but unfortunately all too many lack adequate security and privacy safeguards,” said Spiezle. “Devices with inadequate security, known vulnerabilities, insufficient lifecycle support and poor privacy controls are introducing both online security and physical safety issues.”

OTA and the Internet Society have been promoting security principles and responsible privacy practices to not only secure IoT devices when shipped, but through their entire lifecycle. Their combined efforts have spanned the globe and have included involvement from government agencies, NGOs, trade organizations, consumer advocates and industry leaders.

Also at the RSAC, OTA will co-host the “Non-Profits on the Loose” Heartbreakers bash cocktail reception on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The annual event provides an opportunity for RSAC attendees to meet and mingle with OTA board members, and policy and governmental leaders in security and privacy. A number of OTA members including Microsoft, Symantec, TRUSTe, The Media Trust and others will be speaking at the RSAC. Details about these sessions and the reception are posted at https://otalliance.org/RSAC2017.

OTA will be meeting with attendees at RSAC to review the annual 2017 Cyber Incident & Breach Response Guide and its Vision for Trusted Email white paper. The white paper is a third in a series outlining OTA’s vision for a more trustworthy Internet and follows the recent release of OTA’s 2017 methodology for its annual Online Trust Audit. All of these initiatives are examples of how OTA advances and promotes prescriptive advice to help organizations better their security practices and increase the transparency of their privacy practices. Combined these efforts promote digital inclusiveness, innovation and the concept of internet stewardship. OTA’s initiatives are at https://otalliance.org/initiatives.

