Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is pleased to announce that Joseph (Joe) Bush has been named vice president and general manager of Global Education Group (Global), a Colorado-based continuing medical education (CME) division of UMA. He succeeds Global’s founder Stephen Lewis who will continue his association with UMA and Global in a consulting capacity, leveraging his expertise in strategic operations, healthcare partnerships and CME research.

“Joe brings tremendous experience to UMA and Global that will build on Stephen’s significant contributions,” said UMA President Derek Apanovitch. “We are grateful for Stephen’s energy and insight, which has helped build and will continue to grow Global’s CME offerings that contribute to enhanced practitioner competence and, ultimately, improved patient outcomes.”

With more than two decades of experience mentoring teams to exceed operational goals, Bush has a strong background in healthcare, organizational leadership and client relationship management. Most recently, he was principal of Denver-based Yellow Dog Initiatives, LLC. Prior to that, Bush was a district sales manager at Greenway Health, serving the western United States.

“I am excited about this opportunity to learn from what Stephen and the Global team have created,” said Bush. “I am committed to Global’s success and look forward to growing our existing relationships and developing new ones so that Global continues to be a leader in the CME enterprise.”

About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.