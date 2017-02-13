The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information has ranked the best colleges for online learning in the state of California. 48 four-year schools were honored, with University of Southern California, Stanford University, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Berkeley and Fresno Pacific University coming in as the top five. The state’s top 40 two-year schools were also ranked, with Santa Rosa Junior College, Diablo Valley College, Long Beach City College, City College of San Francisco and American River College taking the top five spots.

“California schools are world-renowned for their quality, and their online programs are no exception,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list have a proven track record of excellence, flexibility and an abundance of online courses for students who want to take a nontraditional route to earn their degree.”

Schools on the Best Online Schools list must meet specific base requirements, including being institutionally accredited, public or private not-for-profit entities. Each college is scored based on more than a dozen unique criteria that includes student-teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.

For more details on where each school falls in the 2017 Best Online Schools in California rankings and the data and methodology used to determine these lists, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/california/

California’s Best Online Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:

Alliant International University-San Diego

Azusa Pacific University

Bethesda University

Biola University

Brandman University

California Baptist University

California College of the Arts

California Institute of Integral Studies

California Lutheran University

California State University-Chico

California State University-Dominguez Hills

California State University-East Bay

California State University-Fullerton

California State University-Monterey Bay

California State University-San Bernardino

Coleman University

Concordia University-Irvine

Fresno Pacific University

Golden Gate University-San Francisco

Hope International University

Humboldt State University

Humphreys College-Stockton and Modesto Campuses

John F. Kennedy University

Loma Linda University

Loyola Marymount University

Mount Saint Mary's University

National University

Notre Dame de Namur University

Pacific Oaks College

Palo Alto University

Pepperdine University

San Diego Christian College

San Diego State University

San Jose State University

Shasta Bible College and Graduate School

Simpson University

Southern California Seminary

Stanford University

The California Maritime Academy

University of California-Berkeley

University of California-Irvine

University of California-Los Angeles

University of La Verne

University of San Diego

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

Vanguard University of Southern California

World Mission University

California’s Best Online Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:

Allan Hancock College

American River College

Barstow Community College

Cabrillo College

Citrus College

City College of San Francisco

Coastline Community College

College of the Desert

College of the Sequoias

College of the Siskiyous

Contra Costa College

Cosumnes River College

Cypress College

Diablo Valley College

Foothill College

Hartnell College

Imperial Valley College

Las Positas College

Lassen Community College

Long Beach City College

Los Angeles Harbor College

Mendocino College

Merced College

Modesto Junior College

Moorpark College

Mt. San Jacinto Community College District

Ohlone College

Oxnard College

Palo Verde College

Pasadena City College

Rio Hondo College

San Diego Mesa College

San Diego Miramar College

Santa Rosa Junior College

Solano Community College

Ventura College

West Hills College-Coalinga

West Hills College-Lemoore

West Los Angeles College

West Valley College

