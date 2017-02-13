San Francisco (PRWEB) February 13, 2017
The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information has ranked the best colleges for online learning in the state of California. 48 four-year schools were honored, with University of Southern California, Stanford University, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Berkeley and Fresno Pacific University coming in as the top five. The state’s top 40 two-year schools were also ranked, with Santa Rosa Junior College, Diablo Valley College, Long Beach City College, City College of San Francisco and American River College taking the top five spots.
“California schools are world-renowned for their quality, and their online programs are no exception,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list have a proven track record of excellence, flexibility and an abundance of online courses for students who want to take a nontraditional route to earn their degree.”
Schools on the Best Online Schools list must meet specific base requirements, including being institutionally accredited, public or private not-for-profit entities. Each college is scored based on more than a dozen unique criteria that includes student-teacher ratio, graduation rate and financial aid availability.
For more details on where each school falls in the 2017 Best Online Schools in California rankings and the data and methodology used to determine these lists, visit:
http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/california/
California’s Best Online Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:
Alliant International University-San Diego
Azusa Pacific University
Bethesda University
Biola University
Brandman University
California Baptist University
California College of the Arts
California Institute of Integral Studies
California Lutheran University
California State University-Chico
California State University-Dominguez Hills
California State University-East Bay
California State University-Fullerton
California State University-Monterey Bay
California State University-San Bernardino
Coleman University
Concordia University-Irvine
Fresno Pacific University
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
Hope International University
Humboldt State University
Humphreys College-Stockton and Modesto Campuses
John F. Kennedy University
Loma Linda University
Loyola Marymount University
Mount Saint Mary's University
National University
Notre Dame de Namur University
Pacific Oaks College
Palo Alto University
Pepperdine University
San Diego Christian College
San Diego State University
San Jose State University
Shasta Bible College and Graduate School
Simpson University
Southern California Seminary
Stanford University
The California Maritime Academy
University of California-Berkeley
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of La Verne
University of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
Vanguard University of Southern California
World Mission University
California’s Best Online Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following schools:
Allan Hancock College
American River College
Barstow Community College
Cabrillo College
Citrus College
City College of San Francisco
Coastline Community College
College of the Desert
College of the Sequoias
College of the Siskiyous
Contra Costa College
Cosumnes River College
Cypress College
Diablo Valley College
Foothill College
Hartnell College
Imperial Valley College
Las Positas College
Lassen Community College
Long Beach City College
Los Angeles Harbor College
Mendocino College
Merced College
Modesto Junior College
Moorpark College
Mt. San Jacinto Community College District
Ohlone College
Oxnard College
Palo Verde College
Pasadena City College
Rio Hondo College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
Santa Rosa Junior College
Solano Community College
Ventura College
West Hills College-Coalinga
West Hills College-Lemoore
West Los Angeles College
West Valley College
###
About Us: AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org was founded in 2011 to provide students and parents with quality data and information about pursuing an affordable, quality education that has been certified by an accrediting agency. Our community resource materials and tools span topics such as college accreditation, financial aid, opportunities available to veterans, people with disabilities, as well as online learning resources. We feature higher education institutions that have developed online learning programs that include highly trained faculty, new technology and resources, and online support services to help students achieve educational success.