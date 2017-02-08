With our joint solution, hoteliers enjoy reliability, flexibility and the freedom to retain their financial relationships — helping them to implement EMV within their current operations without skipping a beat.

Payment services and gateway provider Shift4 Corporation and cloud-based hotel PMS provider SkyTouch Technology today announced the general availability of their joint EMV-certified solution for hoteliers. This announcement comes after a year of revolutionary cloud-based EMV integration in hotels.

With Shift4’s DOLLARS ON THE NET and SkyTouch Technology’s cloud-based hotel management system, hoteliers can process EMV payments to help prevent the fraudulent use of stolen card data in card-present environments while adding the layered security of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. This keeps sensitive cardholder data out of the hotelier’s payment processing environment, greatly reducing their breach profile and PCI scope — and protecting their guests’ payment data from hackers.

Shift4’s complete bank and processor neutrality makes it easy for hotels to adopt EMV without changing their financial relationships and gives them the freedom to negotiate the best payment processing rates or make a switch if needed. Shift4 is currently certified for EMV with eight major processors — with more on the way — delivering unparalleled coverage of acquirers in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

Jonah Paransky, CEO, SkyTouch, said:

“The EMV liability shift has brought many new challenges to hoteliers’ property management systems. This can increase the financial burden of fraudulent transactions to the hotelier if the property is not using an EMV-compliant solution. We set out to find a solution for hotels to stay in the cloud and maintain security while still giving instantaneous approvals for guest purchases. Our partnership with Shift4 provides a streamlined path for hoteliers to quickly and safely process payments as the industry evolves.”

Dave Oder, CEO, Shift4, said:

“Shift4’s collaboration with SkyTouch Technology allows us to offer hoteliers an EMV solution that doesn’t force them into someone else’s mold. With our joint solution, hoteliers enjoy reliability, flexibility and the freedom to retain their financial relationships — helping them to implement EMV within their current operations without skipping a beat. Also, because True P2PE and TrueTokenization are an integral part of every Shift4 EMV implementation, hotel operators will always get the layered security they need to keep consumer data protected.”

