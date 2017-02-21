Future Pharm Becomes A New Supplier for Hi-Health

Future Pharm I get emails from people all over the country telling me how they’ve found pain relief through my product, so I’m thrilled to be a vendor for Hi Health to help more people with our turmeric extract.

Future Pharm recently entered a supplier agreement with Hi-Health to start carrying its all-natural turmeric extract in 37 stores throughout Arizona. The first shipment of the anti-inflammatory product will be available in stores and online Spring 2017.

The company, founded by Gina Haynie, has been selling the extremely popular turmeric product on their website, http://myfuturepharm.com, since November 2016 with great success. Entering a vendor partnership will take the product to the next level by raising awareness of the product’s effectiveness and making it much more readily available to the public through retail outlets.

“I’ve been nothing short of amazed as to how well this product has done and how happy people are with the results they’re seeing,” stated Haynie. “I get emails from people all over the country telling me how they’ve found pain relief through my product, so I’m thrilled to be a vendor for Hi-Health to help more people with our turmeric extract.”

The turmeric product, which is USDA organic and is manufactured to CGMP standards, will continue to be available on the Future Pharm website, but Hi-Health will be the first retail outlet for the product, which is also sold in several medical and naturopath offices throughout the U.S.

Future Pharm's turmeric extract is the first of several all-natural supplements to be released soon.

About Future Pharm

Future Pharm offers products developed to be used as a preventative and alternative solution for people seeking a natural option to health concerns, using plant-based remedies to help people heal their bodies and their lives. See the FAQ section of our website for list of ingredients in their products.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Gina Haynie, Founder

Future Pharm

info(at)myfuturepharm.com

https://www.facebook.com/myfuturepharm/

T: (888) 841-7216