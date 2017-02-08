We’re excited to partner with LRS on this webinar to explain how to further secure mainframes in networked and hybrid cloud environments, said Mike Miracle SVP Strategy and Marketing BlackRidge Technology

(PRWEB) February 08, 2017 -- BlackRidge Technology, a leader in cyber defense, is joining LRS IT Solutions to show mainframe and security architects how to safeguard their companies’ mainframes from the latest network-based cyber-attacks.

Experts from BlackRidge and LRS IT Solutions – a division of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. – will lead a Feb. 23 educational webinar entitled “Protecting Mainframes Against New Network and Cyber Threats.” The presentation will focus on specific TCP/IP network security threats to mainframes and how to address these gaps and provide security teams with visibility for compliance and risk management.

“The ever-increasing network and cyber security threats can affect also your mainframes,” said Mike Miracle, BlackRidge’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. “We’re excited to partner with LRS on this webinar to explain how to further secure mainframes in networked and hybrid cloud environments.”

The webinar will focus on new and advanced threats to mainframes’ security, including vulnerabilities from distributed systems or business partners connected to a company’s network, or from compromised internal systems and users.

Mainframe administrators and security architects will learn how BlackRidge Technology can stop cyber-attacks and protect against insider threats at the earliest possible time, on the first packet before network sessions are established. BlackRidge provides the equivalent of secure caller ID for the network that allows only identified and authorized users or devices access to enterprise and cloud systems.

The webinar presenters will be Doug Johnson, Senior Director of Solution Engineering at BlackRidge, and Greg Hetrick, Security Solutions Technical Advisor at LRS.

The webinar will start at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST on Feb. 23. Registration is open at http://www.lrsitsolutions.com/Events/Protecting-Mainframes-Against-Threats

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides a next generation cyber defense solution that stops cyber-attacks and blocks unauthenticated access. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was developed for the military to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. BlackRidge Transport Access Control authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access, isolates and segment networks, and provides identity attribution. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit http://www.blackridge.us.

About LRS IT Solutions

LRS IT Solutions, a division of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc., designs and delivers IT solutions for organizations in a range of industries, including banking, government, healthcare and manufacturing. Since 1995, LRS IT Solutions has been dedicated to providing customers with Information Technology solutions that incorporate the best IT products along with valuable services delivered by an outstanding staff of professionals. For more information, visit http://www.lrsitsolutions.com/