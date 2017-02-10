OPSWAT Partners with CrowdStrike on Vulnerability Intelligence

We are excited to partner with OPSWAT and look forward to leveraging their comprehensive Vulnerability information.

OPSWAT, Inc., provider of solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure, today announced that it has signed an OEM agreement with CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. This integration will provide an additional threat feed to CrowdStrike's system, and it also adds a critical piece in endpoint protection: vulnerability assessment. CrowdStrike will integrate OPSWAT's Metadefender Cloud (Commercial Edition), an application and threat intelligence platform, into their Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike will license the entire feature set of Metadefender Cloud (Commercial Edition), including multi-scanning, application information, and OPSWAT's patent-pending Vulnerability Engine. Through this partnership, CrowdStrike will leverage OPSWAT's threat intelligence, vulnerability detection, and years of experience protecting their users, which include critical infrastructure, government, and enterprise customers.

Metadefender Cloud uses next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engines, OPSWAT's Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning technology to analyze all submitted files for threats and potential risks. In addition to analyzing files, Metadefender Cloud can perform analysis on a hash, checking for threats, known vulnerabilities, and application reputation information.

Anti-malware engines that participate in the commercial version of Metadefender Cloud receive royalties based on customer usage, as part of the OEM agreements between OPSWAT and the commercial engine partners. OPSWAT also offers a free demo version of Metadefender Cloud for limited, non-commercial usage.

Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT, said, "Initially, we built our Vulnerability Engine for our OEM OESIS Framework customers. Then we added our Vulnerability Engine to our threat intelligence platform, Metadefender Cloud, enabling integration with any and all endpoint security solutions. CrowdStrike is a leader in the EDR space, and we are extremely excited to integrate our vulnerability detection capabilities with their Falcon platform."

Dmitri Alperovitch CTO and Co-Founder of Crowdstrike, said, "We are excited to partner with OPSWAT and look forward to leveraging their comprehensive Vulnerability information.”

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT's Metadefender platform is used by thousands of customers in defense, government, finance, critical infrastructure, and other industries, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered next-generation endpoint protection. CrowdStrike has revolutionized endpoint protection by being the first and only company to unify next-generation AV, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a 24/7 managed hunting service — all delivered via a single lightweight agent. The CrowdStrike Falcon™ platform, certified to replace legacy antivirus, has reinvented how endpoint security is delivered with its industry-leading, cloud-native architecture. CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attacks, using sophisticated signatureless artificial intelligence/machine learning and Indicator of Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real-time. Core to its innovative approach is the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™ which analyzes and correlates over 30 billion events per day from millions of sensors deployed across 176 countries, uniquely providing crowdsourced protection for the entire customer community.

Many of the world’s largest organizations put their trust in CrowdStrike, including three of the 10 largest global companies by revenue, five of the 10 largest financial institutions, three of the top 10 health care providers, and three of the top 10 energy companies.

