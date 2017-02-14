Sustainability at Scale A highly diverse microbial formula combined with large scale application methods is the game changer

Growing Solutions, Inc. announced today at the World Ag Expo, the global availability of SYNTROPHY, a proprietary microbial solution for sustainable agricultural operations of all sizes. In addition, Growing Solutions is making SYNTROPHY conveniently accessible to growers through a new partner program with exclusive service providers. SYNTROPHY is a liquid-based microbial soil enhancer that decreases synthetic fertilizer expense and reliance on scarce water resources while increasing yield, product quality and nutrient density.

Key benefits of SYNTROPHY for Growers:

+ Cost-effective access to a highly diverse microbial formula for sustainable agricultural operations

+ Convenience of utilizing trained service providers to produce and apply SYNTROPHY

+ Confidence that this formula and approach will produce results based on large scale field-testing of SYNTROPHY

“SYNTROPHY offers a well-tested compost-based product and cost effective business model for sustainable agriculture today,” said Michael Alms, President and CEO of Growing Solutions. “This exclusive formula has been 20 years in the making and through new mass production methods and exclusive territorial partnerships, we can now economically produce and deliver SYNTROPHY at any scale.”

“In the world of agricultural microbiology, there are several companies that distribute laboratory produced microbes. These microbes are highly specialized and unfortunately address only a small portion of what it takes to balance a microbial system in the soil,” said Ben Elliott, Soil & Plant Nutrition Specialist of Insight Bio Ag LLC. “SYNTROPHY, because it is locally produced,contains exceptionally high concentrations and diversity of microbial species that cover a broad range of temperature, oxygen and moisture conditions that keep highly diverse and beneficial microbes active and productive.”

SYNTROPHY is currently being applied at York Family Farms, a 10,000-acre farm in southern Illinois. “We were excited to experiment with SYNTROPHY because it promised to reduce our reliance on costly chemical fertilizers and improve our irrigation efficiency,” said Adam York, Director of Operations. “The results after our first harvest were exceptional. We reduced our input costs and increased our yields, resulting in a gain of $87 per acre of cost benefit. We will be ramping up our use of SYNTROPHY on more acreage in the coming year.”

Growing Solutions is offering exclusive SYNTROPHY territorial licenses for reputable service providers interested in securing rights to this innovative solution. Customers and Service Providers can discuss the opportunity at the World Ag Expo, Booth S45, where SYNTROPHY and related equipment will be on demonstration. Visit growingsolutions.com for more information.

About Growing Solutions (GSI)

Growing Solutions, Inc., based in Eugene, Oregon, has developed and distributed products related to sustainable agriculture, turf management and municipal gardens for over 20 years. Growing Solutions’ patented compost tea technology and proprietary formula has been deployed and used at over 900 sites in over 42 countries. Farms, orchards and vineyards are just a few of the agricultural sites using GSI sustainable solutions.